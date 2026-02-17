BirchStreet Unveils AI-Powered Smart AP Solution to Optimize P2P and Accounting Efficiencies for Hospitality

Innovation delivers the ability to match POs, Receiving and Invoices at the line-item level

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BirchStreet Systems, a global provider of the complete hospitality operations platform, has announced the launch of BirchStreet Smart AP™, a next-generation solution that automates the entire accounts payable process, from invoice capture to payment execution. Powered by advanced AI that manages both header and line‑level exceptions, Smart AP allows for faster, more accurate invoice processing with stronger control, higher efficiency, and real-time visibility. As a result, customers will incur significantly reduced manual workloads, faster payment cycles, virtually eliminated processing errors, and robust fraud prevention.

Key features of BirchStreet Smart AP™ include:

Touchless Invoicing: automated invoice ingestion through multiple digital formats, including AI-capture technology, electronic invoicing/EDI, or flexible third-party integrations, the solution is designed for high accuracy and unlimited capacity invoice extraction, while minimizing workflow inefficiencies and environmental waste. In international markets, touchless invoicing allows hotels to be fully compliant with government regulations.

automated invoice ingestion through multiple digital formats, including AI-capture technology, electronic invoicing/EDI, or flexible third-party integrations, the solution is designed for high accuracy and unlimited capacity invoice extraction, while minimizing workflow inefficiencies and environmental waste. In international markets, touchless invoicing allows hotels to be fully compliant with government regulations. 3-Way Match Automation : embedded Agentic logic identifies discrepancies between Purchase Orders, Receiving and Invoices, and manages exceptions at both header and line-item level leveraging AI-powered workflows, resulting in accurate reconciliation and accelerated processing.

: embedded Agentic logic identifies discrepancies between Purchase Orders, Receiving and Invoices, and manages exceptions at both header and line-item level leveraging AI-powered workflows, resulting in accurate reconciliation and accelerated processing. BirchStreet SmartPay: embedded workflows trigger payment (ACH, enhanced ACH, virtual card or check) within the platform and automatically generates and sends payments to vendors, preventing fraud and reducing cost and improving visibility to suppliers and team members.

"The hospitality industry has long struggled with the inefficiencies of manual accounts payable processes, which drain valuable time and resources from operations teams. Our BirchStreet Smart AP™ solution transforms this entirely by automating invoice processing with touchless ingestion and line-level three-way matching—the only technology in hospitality that delivers this capability," said Valerie Layman, Chief Product Officer at BirchStreet. "This allows operational and finance teams to shift from transactional work to strategic value creation, while ensuring vendor relationships remain strong through timely, accurate payments."

With BirchStreet Smart AP™, hospitality properties gain unprecedented control over their financial operations through a unified platform that eliminates bottlenecks across the entire procure-to-pay lifecycle. The solution's AI-driven exception management intelligently resolves discrepancies that previously required hours of manual investigation, while comprehensive dashboards provide finance leaders with complete visibility into invoice status, payment timing, and vendor performance metrics. By automating up to 95% of invoice processing tasks, BirchStreet Smart AP™ frees accounting teams to focus on more strategic initiatives. As labor costs continue to rise and operational complexity increases across multi-unit hospitality organizations, BirchStreet Smart AP™ delivers the scalable automation needed to maintain profitability, while strengthening vendor partnerships through consistent, accurate, and timely payments.

For more information, please visit www.birchstreetsystems.com.

About BirchStreet Systems

Founded in 2002, BirchStreet is the leading global provider of enterprise procure-to-pay solutions for the hospitality sector. BirchStreet's software platform provides leading global hospitality brands with a full suite of procurement applications, including eProcurement software, accounts payable automation, invoice management, inventory management, recipe management, supplier payments, and reporting and analytics. BirchStreet's customers leverage the company's solutions to access a broad network of suppliers and manage billions of dollars of spend annually across a wide variety of categories, including food and beverage, operating supplies, maintenance services and capital projects. For more information, please visit www.birchstreetsystems.com.

Media Contacts:

Irina Jakovleva

BirchStreet Systems

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE BirchStreet Systems