Birchwood Credit Services National Sales Manager Elected President of MBBA-NH

BOSTON, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage Bankers and Brokers Association of New Hampshire, Inc., (MBBA-NH) has elected Samia DeMarco, National Sales Manager at Birchwood Credit Services, Inc., as their new President. DeMarco makes history as the youngest president to ever be elected at the organization.

DeMarco currently serves as the National Sales Manager at Birchwood Credit Services, where she has worked for the last 8 years. In 2019, she was the recipient of the RIMBA (Rhode Island Mortgage Bankers Association) Rising Star Award. In 2021, DeMarco will expand her professional resume and take on two additional positions within the New England MBA Board.

DeMarco is passionate about the industry and excited to lead the MBBA-NH for the 2020-2021 year with an abundance of new ideas and projects.

"One of my primary focuses this year will be member engagement on all levels. Remote meetings and events should allow for a greater number of individuals to participate and I would love nothing more than to see new smiling faces along with the rest of yours that I've come to know well over the past several years," DeMarco said of one of her biggest priorities this year.

"I am looking forward to working with some veteran members, as well as a few new additions to our Board of Governors," DeMarco said of her new position. "I appreciate the opportunity to serve as your president and look forward to the year ahead."

Outside of her professional work in the industry, DeMarco is the mother of two and a dedicated cheerleading coach with a love of fitness. You'll also find this New Hampshire native hiking, gardening and practicing yoga.

About MBBA-NH: Mortgage Bankers and Brokers Association of New Hampshire, Inc. is a statewide trade association for mortgage banking professionals and a leader in offering core education programs, networking and legislative representation. Our membership companies consist of Banks, Credit Unions, Mortgage Bankers and Brokers, non-profit and affiliate service providers.

MBBA-NH is a membership organization promoting professionalism and ethical business practices through educational and social programs, professional standards, legislative and regulatory insight, leadership, and discussion forums within the mortgage finance industry in New Hampshire.

About Birchwood Credit Services: Birchwood Credit Services, Inc., is a nationwide Credit Reporting Agency that has been providing financial credit services to mortgage lenders and mortgage brokers, including accurate mortgage online credit reports, tax return verifications, flood reports, collateral and property reports, credit re-scoring, and other related services, for over twenty-eight years.

Founded in 1992, Birchwood has distinguished itself in the marketplace with its unwavering commitment to quality, compliance and customer service. Headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, Birchwood remains dedicated to providing its customers with personalized service by the most knowledgeable professionals in the credit reporting industry.

