BIRCHWOOD HEALTHCARE PARTNERS ACHIEVES MAJOR MILESTONE WITH COMPLETION OF INITIAL CLOSING FOR 5V+ SENIORS HEALTHCARE FUND, TARGETING $100M IN EQUITY AUM

Birchwood Healthcare Partners

15 Jun, 2023

CHICAGO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Birchwood Healthcare Partners, a distinguished player in the American seniors healthcare industry, is delighted to announce a significant milestone: the successful conclusion of initial fundraising for the 5V+ Seniors Healthcare Fund. This accomplishment validates the robustness of Birchwood's strategic vision and operational proficiency. Birchwood extends its gratitude to the esteemed investors for their confidence in the 5V+ Seniors Healthcare Fund and its sponsorship.

Established in 2014, Birchwood is one of the few fully-integrated and diversified investment firms in the U.S. targeting the intersection of operations and real estate for the rapidly growing seniors healthcare demographic.

The 5V+ Seniors Healthcare Fund provides investors with comprehensive exposure to four key verticals of seniors healthcare: Senior Housing, Healthcare Services, Transitional & Long-Term Care, and Active Adult. Demographic trends project a significant increase in the 65+ and 85+ population groups from 2020-2030, and Birchwood's fund is poised to meet the escalating demand and innovation in these segments.

Birchwood sees an unparalleled opportunity in the fragmented and misaligned seniors healthcare industry in today's market. As government financial assistance programs worth over $272B wind down and capital providers prioritize quality, distressed assets will emerge, highlighting the need for experienced management. With a leadership team that has successfully completed over $1B in transactions, Birchwood is prepared to capitalize on this opportunity. We are committed to delivering exceptional clinical outcomes for residents and families while generating strong investor returns.

Given attractive acquisition pricing, the current moment is an ideal time to deploy capital into the seniors healthcare market. Birchwood is thrilled to report significant progress in its investment pipeline. With proven expertise and strategic positioning, Birchwood's leaders are confident in their ability to seize this opportunity and create value in the seniors healthcare industry.

For more information about the 5V+ Seniors Healthcare Fund or to explore potential partnerships, please contact our Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, Bill Brennan, at [email protected].

Company Website: https://birchwoodhcp.com/

Fund Website: https://birchwoodhcp.com/our-fund/

Together, let's shape the future of seniors healthcare!

About Birchwood Healthcare Partners

Birchwood Healthcare Partners is a leading healthcare fund management company, focused on investing in innovative healthcare solutions for seniors and delivering excellent risk and return profiles to investors. Through the 5V+ Seniors Healthcare Fund, Birchwood is committed to transforming healthcare delivery for seniors by providing them with quality care and improved access to healthcare services while providing investors with holistic and diversified access to one of the largest and fastest growing segments of the American economy.

SOURCE Birchwood Healthcare Partners

