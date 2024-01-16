Birchwood Healthcare Partners Expands Portfolio with Two Strategic Midwest Investments To 5V+ Seniors Healthcare Fund

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Birchwood Healthcare Partners is proud to announce the successful investment and acquisition of two premier seniors healthcare communities. These include a prominent senior housing development and a state-of-the-art transitional and long-term care (TLTC) facility, affirming our commitment to creating an integrated and diversified portfolio through the 5V+ Seniors Healthcare Fund.

With scarce new supply emerging since the onset of the pandemic, and only a handful anticipated in the near future, Birchwood is excited to have invested in one of the few new senior housing developments in the marketplace, especially as the 85+ age cohort is set for a substantial rise beginning in 2030. Despite a challenging market landscape, Birchwood also completed the acquisition of one of the most highly esteemed TLTC communities in the Midwest, recognized with awards for both clinical excellence and leadership.

The execution of these investments marks significant achievements for the 5V+ Seniors Healthcare Fund, which was formed to pursue best in class investment opportunities in seniors healthcare.

The core thesis behind the 5V+ Fund, which is focused on diversification and integration, was primarily influenced by a previously acquired portfolio by Birchwood. Most recently, this portfolio was partially sold and is expected to yield a 37% net IRR for our investors. The remaining portion of this portfolio is scheduled to be sold in Q2 of 2024.

Major upheavals from the pandemic, which were exacerbated by the capital markets volatility from the last fifteen months, has created a unique investment window right before the aging of America ramps up starting in 2030. With proven expertise, a robust pipeline, and strategic positioning, Birchwood is confident in navigating this unprecedented period.

We are currently raising capital for the second closing of the 5V+ Seniors Healthcare Fund, scheduled for March 15, 2024.

