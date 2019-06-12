Bird Acquires Scoot
Scoot to Operate as a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Bird
Jun 12, 2019, 13:00 ET
SANTA MONICA, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bird and Scoot today announced that Bird is acquiring Scoot, the San Francisco-based electric vehicle pioneer. The acquisition is a strategic decision from two like-minded companies. Together, Bird and Scoot will offer riders more vehicles featuring the latest technology advancements for the sharing market, and provide service in more communities, while helping cities meet their ambitious goals of reducing both automobile traffic and climate-changing carbon emissions. Scoot will continue to operate as Scoot, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bird.
"We are thrilled to welcome Scoot to the Bird ecosystem and look forward to working with the Scoot team as we further scale our complementary missions - to replace car trips with micro-mobility options for all," said Travis VanderZanden, founder and CEO of Bird. "Together we will make a bigger impact on our riders' daily lives and the cities we serve."
"Since we launched the first electric vehicle service you access with your smartphone, we have pursued our mission of Electric Vehicles for Everyone and showed cities that shared, electric mobility is a convenient, fun, and affordable way for citizens to get where they need to go," said Michael Keating, Scoot's founder and President. "With Bird, our mission remains the same, but the scale at which we will pursue it, and the vehicles we will offer will be so much better for our riders and the cities we serve."
SOURCE Bird
Share this article