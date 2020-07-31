Bird and the City of Yonkers Team to Launch New York State's First Shared e-Scooter Program

Resulting from Mayor Spano's commitment to sustainability, Yonkers is a micromobility pioneer, having been one of the first cities in New York to embrace dockless bike share in 2018. The City is now further advancing its commitment to sustainability and safe streets by bringing residents access to additional sustainable transportation options with Bird shared e-scooters. Yonkers' embrace of shared e-scooters is also another strong indication that urban transportation is rapidly evolving in response to a coronavirus pandemic that has underscored the importance of sustainable, socially distant mobility options. During COVID-19 lockdowns around the world, cities globally have introduced plans for more than 2600 additional miles of slow streets and temporary bike lanes.

"Yonkers' dedication to micromobility is unparalleled, and Bird is honored to serve in the first e-scooter pilot program both here and in New York State," said Rebecca Hahn, Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer of Bird. "Like so many New Yorkers, Yonkers residents are adopting more socially-distant transportation habits in the wake of COVID-19. We're looking forward to providing a safe, sustainable and convenient way for them to stay mobile and support local businesses as the city continues to recover and rebuild."

"Yonkers is pleased to once again lead the way as a progressive city in offering smart, emission-free transportation solutions for our community," said Yonkers Mayor Spano. "Partnering with Bird will provide residents and visitors the opportunity to travel our city with ease and convenience all while being affordable, reliable and fun."

SOURCE Bird

Related Links

http://www.bird.co

