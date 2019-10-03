Bird Announces $275 Million Series D Funding

"Nearly a year ago, we recognized that the world was changing. Gone are the days when top line growth was the leading KPI for emerging companies. Positive unit economics is the new goal line," said Travis VanderZanden, founder and CEO of Bird. "As a result, we pivoted from growth to unit economics as the top priority for the company. Now with the best unit economics in the industry, new Bird investors such as CDPQ see that we are paving the road for a long term sustainable and healthy business."

Bird's custom designed and engineered vehicles play a pivotal role in its unit economics. Less than a year after announcing Bird Zero, which has a lifespan of over 12 months, the company unveiled Bird One, a next generation e-scooter built for the shared micro-mobility market. Shortly following Bird One came Bird Two, which is available in Los Angeles, and Bird Cruiser, a seated electric vehicle, both of which are more efficient and sustainable transportation options that reduce the number of cars on the road.

"Bird fits directly within our strategy to invest in innovative and disruptive tech sectors such as sustainable mobility," said Jeffrey R Smith, Senior Managing Director, Digital Investment Strategy, CDPQ. "This new partnership also supports our commitment to take part in the transition toward a less carbon-intensive global economy. We look forward to continue building a business which provides innovative micro-mobility solutions in cities around the world."

"The team at Bird exemplifies grit and has embraced a laser focus on the key drivers of unit economics in a complex business. The degree to which they were devoted to and accomplished strong contribution margins in a compressed timeline is rare for a company so early on in its development," said Roelof Botha, Sequoia Partner and Bird Board Member. "We are thrilled to strengthen our commitment to Bird and look forward to seeing continued progress on their path to profitability."

SOURCE Bird

Related Links

https://www.bird.co

