Bird Announces "Red, White, and Bird" for US Active Military and Veterans

Available now in all cities where Bird operates, the program allows members of the military and veterans to unlock and ride Birds without the initial $1 base fee per ride. Waiving the base ride cost means that, after signing up and confirming service by uploading a military identification, servicemembers and veterans can ride Bird wherever they need to go for 15 cents per minute.

"These men and women have given so much to our nation. This is just a small token of appreciation for the sacrifices they are making, and have made, for every American," said Paige Craig, a Marine Corps veteran and vice president of business at Bird. "We hope that our affordable, environmentally friendly ride will help active duty members of the military and veterans get to wherever they need to go."

Since launching in September of 2017, riders have shown great enthusiasm for Bird's last-mile shared mobility solution that gets cars off of the road, reduces traffic, and cuts carbon emissions, logging more than one million rides.

Active-duty U.S. military and veterans interested in signing up for Red, White, and Bird can download the app or sign up at www.bird.co. Once signed up for Bird, eligible riders anywhere can be enrolled in the program by sending a copy of a valid U.S. military identification or proof of military service to one@bird.co.

About Bird

Bird is a last-mile electric vehicle sharing company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions to communities across the world. It provides a fleet of shared electric scooters that can be accessed via smartphone. Birds give people looking to take a short journey across town or down that "last-mile" from the subway or bus to their destination a way to do so that does not pollute the air or add to traffic. Bird works closely with the cities in which it operates so that Bird is a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird is headquartered in Venice, Calif., and is rapidly expanding across the country. Follow Bird on Instagram (www.instagram.com/bird), on Twitter at @BirdRide, and find more information at www.bird.co.

