Bird Awarded Santa Monica Green Business Certification

To earn the Santa Monica Green Business Certification, Bird's headquarters implemented green practices throughout its office and related operations. Requirements for certification included use of automated lights, energy efficient appliances and plumbing fixtures, and recycling ink cartridges, plus ensuring that at least 20% of staff based at its headquarters walk, bike, Bird or carpool to get to work along with offering sustainable commuter benefits. The company also began composting waste on top of removing all single use dishes and utensils in its kitchen. In order to educate Bird team members on the importance of sustainable business and operational practices, Bird also created the Green Birds Committee, a group of employees who provide education to team members and advancing sustainable efforts in the company's offices globally.

"We're thrilled to welcome Bird to the California Green Business Network after achieving Santa Monica Green Certification," said Susy Borlido, Co-Executive Director at Sustainable Works. "Bird introduced the shared micro-mobility industry that got a lot of people out of their cars. Their mission along with their commitment to integrate environmental practices into daily operations makes them a great example for others to follow."

For more information, visit bird.co and www.sustainableworks.org

