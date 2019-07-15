Bird Brings Environmentally Friendly Micro-Mobility to Tallahassee

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bird today announced its shared electric scooter fleet is now available to residents and visitors in Tallahassee as part of the city-run pilot program.

The founder of the shared e-scooter micro-mobility movement, Bird, brings its unmatched safety record and operational excellence to Tallahassee. As the only operator participating in every e-scooter program in Florida, including Coral Gables, Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, and Tampa, Bird looks forward to helping people get around town sustainably while reducing traffic congestion and emissions.

"We're honored to serve the residents of Florida's Panhandle to build on the impact we've had in other Florida cities committed to making their communities more livable. Tallahassee residents seek a more equitable and convenient way to get around town, and we're excited to work with the city to begin offering a more sustainable alternative to sitting in traffic," said David Estrada, Chief Policy Officer at Bird.

Just last month Bird announced its 100 city s.h.a.r.e. Safe Streets Tour where the company will work with organizations and communities around the world to better ensure that Bird riders are properly equipped to responsibly enjoy their journey. On Monday, July 15, Bird will host a Safe Streets event at Tallahassee City Hall from 11:30a-12:30p ET. The Tallahassee community is encouraged to attend and to meet Bird's team of experts who will showcase the fundamentals of safe road use in partnership with local organizations, businesses, and health and safety experts.

Since its founding, Bird's mission has been to make cities more livable by reducing traffic and carbon emissions. The company is focused on making Bird e-scooters the best transportation solution for replacing short car trips — 40 percent of which are under three miles long.

