Bird Buddy's Nature Cam PRO Unlocks Next Gen Birdwatching

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bird Buddy, the award-winning tech for nature start up, has launched its latest product, Smart Bird Feeder PRO, which features the new Nature Cam PRO, signifying the birth of next gen birdwatching cameras. This latest innovation offers bird enthusiasts an unparalleled birdwatching experience, bringing them closer to nature in their backyards with crystal-clear imagery and cutting-edge features. The Smart Bird Feeder PRO is available for order now at $239 and will begin shipping in early November.

Nature Cam PRO

Nature Cam PRO, the camera module at the core of the Smart Bird Feeder PRO, is the next progressive step in backyard birding technology. With best-in-class features, it delivers stunning 2K HDR video quality, high-resolution 5MP photos, and a choice between close-up and wider view. The camera boasts a 100% larger image sensor than the first generation at 1/2.7", improved low-light performance, and enhanced energy efficiency. Additionally, HDR (High Dynamic Range) and slow-motion functionality capture high-speed bird activity with unrivalled detail, allowing users to see wildlife in ways never before possible.

Commenting on the launch of Nature Cam PRO, Bird Buddy CEO, Franci Zidar said:

"Nature Cam PRO lets us see birds in extraordinary detail—we can literally count the feathers. The video and image quality are unlike anything else on the market, and it's helping us admire and deepen our connection to nature. This is the next step in our mission to bring people closer to the wildlife in their own backyards."

"This launch follows hot on the heels of our app's recent update which unlocks higher video resolutions for all users and gives them more control over how much content they receive from their Bird Buddy cameras, increasing the amount of delivered moments by up to 3x. All users can now also invite up to 10 guests to their feeders and block unwanted species from sending notifications which was previously only available to subscribers of the Bird Buddy Premium."

A key feature of Bird Buddy products is their modular design, enabling customers to customise their birdwatching setup. Current Bird Buddy users can upgrade their existing feeders by purchasing the Nature Cam PRO and seamlessly integrating it with their current housing units - the original Smart Bird Feeder and the more recent Smart Hummingbird Feeder. This modular approach allows users to enhance their bird watching experience without the need to buy a completely new feeder. Nature Cam PRO is available to US customers only, retailing at $149.

Bird Buddy invented the Smart Bird Feeder category in 2020, going on to successfully launch on Kickstarter to the tune of over $4m. Since then, around 300,000 units have been shipped worldwide, with subsequent new product launches including their Smart Hummingbird Feeder. Bird Buddy's Nature Cam PRO is their latest invention and best in market camera module for smart feeders. Bird Buddy's subscription service, for those enthusiasts who want more from their feeder, is now called Bird Buddy Premium.

Smart Bird Feeder PRO and Nature Cam PRO are available to order directly from Bird Buddy's online shop.

About Bird Buddy

Bird Buddy is on a mission to inspire a global passion for conservation by strengthening our relationship with the nature surrounding our own homes. Through their range of products and services, Bird Buddy is providing new ways to make a lasting and measurable positive impact on our local biodiversity.

Bird Buddy has now delivered over a billion moments of nature to Bird Buddy users, and have touched millions of other people around the world with the help of our community. Over 285,000 units have been shipped worldwide.

Bird Buddy has three hardware products:

Smart Bird Feeder

Smart Hummingbird Feeder

Smart Bird Bath (shipping early 2025)

All can use the original camera module or Nature Cam PRO.

With multiple accessories to increase species attraction and deepen connections with nature including the perch extender for bigger birds, three-in-one nutrition set, and suet ball holder.

Bird Buddy has also launched its own range of bird seeds: Buddy Bites, Avian Choice and Snack N' Soar.

