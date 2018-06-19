Bird Eager to Participate in New, E-Scooter Pilot Program in Denver

The pilot, which is still in development, would allow dockless scooters to be stationed at bus and light rail stops, providing increased access and transportation options for commuters. Denver's transit riders will be able to use e-scooters to get to and from transit hubs, and to easily get around town. The City expects to unveil the pilot program framework by June 29 and to allow operators of dockless technology to apply for a permit.

"We look forward to working with the City of Denver, a fast-growing city that shares our commitment to delivering innovative mobility solutions," said David Estrada, Bird's Chief Legal Officer. "The innovative pilot program has the potential to be a model of how to bring low-cost, environmentally friendly transportation solutions to communities across the nation."

Through the program, the City will offer permits to multiple dockless operators and set forth safe operating guidelines that build upon Denver's mobility goals, as outlined in the City's Mobility Action Plan. These goals include offering people more options to get around town in ways that meet people's day-to-day needs and increasing the percentage of people who take public transit.

"As Denver continues to grow, it is critically important for us to encourage greater use of multimodal transportation options to reduce vehicle congestion," said Eulois Cleckley, Executive Director of Denver Public Works. "We believe dockless technology has the potential to provide people with first-mile and last-mile links between their homes, destinations and public transit hubs more easily."

Riders interested in finding a Bird near them can download the app and sign up at www.birdapp.com .

Bird is a last-mile electric vehicle sharing company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird is headquartered in Venice, Calif., and is rapidly expanding across the country.

