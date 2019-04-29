BIRD Energy Announces Opportunities for Funding U.S.-Israel Cooperation for Renewable Energy & Efficiency and Gas Technologies

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BIRD Energy announced its next funding cycle for U.S.-Israel joint project proposals with a focus on Renewable Energy and Efficiency and Natural Gas Technologies

To be considered, a project proposal must include R&D cooperation between two companies or cooperation between a company and a university/research institution (one from the U.S. and one from Israel). The proposal should have significant commercial potential and the project outcome should lead to commercialization. To see a list of projects approved since 2009, go to www.birdf.com.

Examples of research and development topics within the scope of this call are: Solar and Wind Power, Advanced Vehicle Technologies and Alternative Fuels, Smart Grid, Storage, Water-Energy Nexus, Advanced Manufacturing or any other Renewable Energy/Energy Efficiency technology. This year the topic of Natural gas technologies was also added to the scope.

The conditional grant per project is up to 50% of the R&D costs associated with the joint project, and up to a maximum of $1 million per project.

Dr. Eitan Yudilevich, Executive Director of the BIRD Foundation, said: "We are pleased to announce another Call for Proposals to encourage joint U.S.-Israel projects relating to green energy and energy efficiency. The BIRD Energy program continues to expand and this year we are adding innovation in natural gas to the scope of the program. We encourage companies and research institutes in Israel and the U.S. to reach out to us to promote their collaboration ideas for technological developments in the energy sector. Since the beginning of the BIRD Energy program, close to 40 projects have been funded with a total government investment of close to $35M. Several of these projects are starting to generate commercial success and initial sales."

The application process is web-based and requires prior discussion with the BIRD Foundation. The deadline for Executive Summaries is July 2, 2019, and full proposals are due by August 21, 2019. Decisions on projects selected for funding will be made in the end of October, 2019. Please refer to BIRD's website for submission details - http://www.birdf.com.

BIRD Energy was established following an agreement between the U.S. Department of Energy/EERE and the Israel Ministry of Energy to promote and support joint research and collaborations in the field of Alternative Energy and Energy Efficiency. BIRD Energy is administered by the BIRD Foundation, which has been promoting cooperation between U.S. and Israeli companies in various technology sectors since 1977.

For more information please contact in Israel: Ms. Limor Nakar-Vincent, Deputy Executive Director of Business Development and BIRD Energy, Tel: +972-3-698-8310, limorn@birdf.com or in the U.S.: Ms. Andrea Yonah, Director, Business Development, East Coast/Midwest, Tel: +1-609-356-0305, andreay@birdf.com or Ms. Maya Vardi Shoshani, Director, Business Development, West Coast, Tel: +1-650-752-6485, mayav@birdf.com.

Visit us at - http://www.birdf.com

Contact:



Limor Nakar-Vincent

Deputy Executive Directorof Business Development & BIRD Energy

SOURCE The BIRD Foundation

Related Links

http://www.birdf.com

