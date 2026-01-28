BIRD Energy to Invest $4.4 Million in Cooperative Israel-U.S. Energy Projects

The awarded projects represent a total investment of $9.7 million, including private sector contributions.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), Israel's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoE), and the Israel Innovation Authority held an Executive Committee meeting resulting in the selection of three energy projects that were approved to receive $4.4 million under the Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Energy program. The selected projects address energy efficiency, recycling, and water energy Nexus.

BIRD Energy was launched in 2009 under the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007 to foster collaborative research and development projects between the United States and Israel. This program focuses on advancing sustainable energy technologies to promote economic competitiveness, create jobs, and strengthen energy security.

Projects that qualify for BIRD Energy funding must include one U.S. and one Israeli company or a company from one of the countries paired with a university or research institution from the other. The partners must present a project involving energy innovation that is of mutual interest to both countries. BIRD Energy has a rigorous review process and selects the most technologically meritorious projects and those most likely to commercialize and bring about significant impact. Qualified projects must cover at least 50% of total project costs and commit to repayment obligations contingent on commercial success.

The total value of the approved projects is $9.6 million, including $4.4 million in cost-share funding. The approved projects are:

Capow (Beer Sheva, Israel) and Avridh Technologies (d.b.a Peer Robotics) (New Haven, CT) to develop the first perpetually operating autonomous pallet jack

(Beer Sheva, Israel) and (New Haven, CT) to develop the first perpetually operating autonomous pallet jack EVA Environmental Viable Solutions (Haifa, Israel) and Bayshore Recycling Corp (Atlantic Highlands, NJ) will collaborate to develop a low-energy cement alternative from construction and waste material

(Haifa, Israel) and (Atlantic Highlands, NJ) will collaborate to develop a low-energy cement alternative from construction and waste material IDE Water Technologies (Kadima, Israel) and Northwestern University (Evanston, IL) will collaborate to develop the reuse of municipal wastewater via integrated PFAS separation and concentration

Eli Cohen, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said: "The collaboration between the United States and Israel in the fields of energy and innovation will contribute to the economies of both countries, create jobs, and strengthen our position as global leaders in innovation and AI. The projects we advance together will enhance energy security and enable the production of energy at competitive costs. Together with the Trump administration, we will work to expand ties between the two countries and strengthen the strategic alliance."

Dror Bin, Israel Innovation Authority CEO, said: "The projects approved under BIRD Energy highlight the strength of Israel-U.S. cooperation in accelerating energy innovation. This joint investment will advance breakthrough technologies that promote clean energy, strengthen energy security, and support growth and job creation in both countries. By uniquely connecting Israeli and American industries, the platform enables Israeli technologies to scale and enter the world's largest market while providing American companies with access to Israeli cutting-edge technologies. Partnerships like these reinforce Israel's position as a hub for advanced energy solutions, accelerating the commercialization of solutions with economic and environmental impact."

Mr. Jaron Lotan, Executive Director, BIRD Foundation, said: "This new round of BIRD Energy projects highlights the power of U.S.- Israel cooperation in advancing innovative energy technologies with clear pathways to commercialization. By strengthening energy resilience, efficiency, and security, these collaborations will help accelerate the transition from R&D to market-ready solutions with real economic and societal impact. We are grateful to our partners at the U.S. Department of Energy, and in Israel, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Israel Innovation Authority, for their continued support and shared commitment to impactful energy innovation."

