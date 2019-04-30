Bird Introduces Monthly Personal Rentals

Affordable and reliable transportation is an issue challenging city residents everywhere. In San Francisco, it is especially out of reach for the most vulnerable members of the community. Studies indicate that the average low-income Bay Area household spends as much as 24% of income on transportation. With personal rentals, Bird aims to provide an equitable and consistent daily commute option for everyone in the community.

"Renting a Bird for an entire month of unlimited use will cost less than just a couple of ride hail trips or parking garage days in most cities," said Travis VanderZanden, Bird founder and CEO. "With personal rentals, we are providing greater access to a sustainable form of transportation that people can depend upon for more affordable and convenient daily commuting needs."

As the amount of time people spend commuting in their car increases around the world, so does the amount of carbon emissions polluting our planet. Personal rentals offers commuters the ability to exchange the daily trudge that has become all too common—losing hours every week sitting idly in traffic, day in and day out—with a more reliable and sustainable alternative.

How it Works

Available soon in San Francisco and Barcelona, people can open the Bird app and enter information such as where and when they would like their Bird delivered (home, work, or elsewhere). After your order is placed, a Bird representative will follow up to confirm details and arrange for a personal Bird, charger, and lock to be delivered. When your rental period expires, Bird will come and pick up the vehicle, charger, and lock from your location.

Pricing and Availability

Bird's personal rentals offering will be available in San Francisco and Barcelona in the coming weeks. Individuals in San Francisco can sign up for a monthly personal rental for $24.99, which is less than $1 per day. Residents of Barcelona will have access to the product in the coming weeks. Personal rentals will roll out to additional cities throughout the world this spring. For more information and to sign up for Bird Rentals visit rent.bird.co .

SOURCE Bird

Related Links

http://www.bird.co

