Bird Kicks off 100 City s.h.a.r.e. Tour to Make Streets Safer for All
From Nashville to Paris and Everywhere in Between: s.h.a.r.e. Safe Streets Events Deliver Riders Essential Tips for Responsible Rides
Jun 26, 2019, 09:00 ET
SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bird today announced this summer it will host a 100 city s.h.a.r.e. Safe Streets tour. The tour, which kicks off on Wednesday, June 26th in San Jose, California and with a stop in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday, June 27th, will bring neighborhoods together and provide individuals the opportunity to learn about road safety including how to responsibly and properly ride and park shared e-scooters such as Birds.
Each in-person s.h.a.r.e. event is free, open to the public, and offers attendees and passersby an immersive and interactive educational experience. In partnership with local organizations, businesses, and health and safety experts, Bird will showcase the fundamentals of safe road use for non-car users. This includes micro-mobility vehicle basics, free helmets and helmet fittings, tutorials of local rules of the road and parking best practices, which will also stress sober riding, as drinking and riding e-scooters is illegal. Bird will also provide tips to car drivers on how to be more aware of all road users including pedestrians, cyclists, and e-scooter riders. Individuals who might not want to hop on an e-scooter can experience micro-mobility via a custom virtual reality experience.
Whether a first-time rider, an avid cyclist, or an experienced e-scooter rider, responsible riding helps improve our neighborhoods and communities for everyone. Bird's s.h.a.r.e. Safe Street events in San Jose on June 26th and in Nashville on June 27th, will help make responsible riding simple and achievable by providing attendees with five essential s.h.a.r.e tips:
- Safe riding. Navigate traffic and bike lanes with care.
- Heightened awareness. Anticipate what others might do.
- Always alert. Save the selfies and music for after the ride.
- Respect for pedestrians. Yield and keep walkways accessible.
- Every voice matters. Get involved to help your city reshape its streets.
"Responsible riding benefits and improves the safety and quality of our communities," said Paul Steely White, director of Safety Policy and Advocacy at Bird. "While e-scooters have been embraced by millions globally, it is essential that all road users are aware of the rules of the road and of the various types of transportation individuals are embracing today. We look forward to kicking off our Bird s.h.a.r.e. Safe Streets tour to connect more deeply with cities and to help individuals safely and responsibly replace their car trips with micro-mobility options."
For more information about the Bird s.h.a.r.e. Safe Streets tour visit: safestreetstour.com
