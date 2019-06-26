Bird Kicks off 100 City s.h.a.r.e. Tour to Make Streets Safer for All

Each in-person s.h.a.r.e. event is free, open to the public, and offers attendees and passersby an immersive and interactive educational experience. In partnership with local organizations, businesses, and health and safety experts, Bird will showcase the fundamentals of safe road use for non-car users. This includes micro-mobility vehicle basics, free helmets and helmet fittings, tutorials of local rules of the road and parking best practices, which will also stress sober riding, as drinking and riding e-scooters is illegal. Bird will also provide tips to car drivers on how to be more aware of all road users including pedestrians, cyclists, and e-scooter riders. Individuals who might not want to hop on an e-scooter can experience micro-mobility via a custom virtual reality experience.

Whether a first-time rider, an avid cyclist, or an experienced e-scooter rider, responsible riding helps improve our neighborhoods and communities for everyone. Bird's s.h.a.r.e. Safe Street events in San Jose on June 26th and in Nashville on June 27th, will help make responsible riding simple and achievable by providing attendees with five essential s.h.a.r.e tips:

espect for pedestrians. Yield and keep walkways accessible. Every voice matters. Get involved to help your city reshape its streets.

"Responsible riding benefits and improves the safety and quality of our communities," said Paul Steely White, director of Safety Policy and Advocacy at Bird. "While e-scooters have been embraced by millions globally, it is essential that all road users are aware of the rules of the road and of the various types of transportation individuals are embracing today. We look forward to kicking off our Bird s.h.a.r.e. Safe Streets tour to connect more deeply with cities and to help individuals safely and responsibly replace their car trips with micro-mobility options."

For more information about the Bird s.h.a.r.e. Safe Streets tour visit: safestreetstour.com

