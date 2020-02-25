Bird Pilots Bird Pay in Los Angeles

With more than 58% of Bird rides heading to or ending at a local business each day, Bird Pay was created in direct response to requests from local businesses. The in app feature is designed to allow millions of Bird riders to easily make purchases with their Bird app while at local businesses. Currently being tested in select local businesses throughout Los Angeles and Santa Monica, Bird Pay directly connects local businesses with its extensive network of riders to drive purchases.

"An early insight that emerged shortly after introducing Bird in Santa Monica was that it had the potential to not only allow people to avoid the chore of circling a block to find parking resulting in congestion and frustration, but it could also foster a more direct connection between people and local businesses," said Travis VanderZanden, CEO and founder, Bird. "Store owners in the community often tell me, 'Birds outside bring business inside.' This phenomenon paired with our commitment to community resulted in Bird Pay which helps drive even more customers to local businesses."

"Harvest Bar was thrilled to be the first local business to partner with Bird to test Bird Pay. Since Bird launched in Los Angeles, we've seen an increase in foot traffic as locals and tourists explore the area, and pop in and enjoy a healthy snack or meal," said Aric Haut, Owner of Harvest Bar. "It made sense to offer riders an effortless way to purchase our famous acai bowls and smoothies using the mode of transportation that brought them to Harvest Bar."

According to internal surveys, in the more than 100 cities Bird operates its shared e-scooter service, businesses found that more riders on the street led to more traffic in stores. Bird Pay allows Bird riders to easily pay at these local businesses using their Bird app—no debit or credit card needed, no handling of cash, just a scan of a QR code.

How it Works

Bird Pay is as easy to use as the Bird app. To use Bird Pay riders simply need to:

Open the Bird app and tap Ride

Scan the QR code

Enter the amount

Swipe up to pay

Magic!

Availability

Currently being tested in Santa Monica and across the Greater Los Angeles area.

For more information, go to bird.co/pay or reach out to BirdPay@bird.co .

SOURCE Bird

Related Links

http://www.bird.co

