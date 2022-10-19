Bird Repellent Market to Reach $448.3Million, Globally, by 2031 at 3.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The economic losses incurred in various sectors like agriculture, aviation, and construction due to bird infestation &bird strikes, and rise in awareness of bird repellents in agriculture & horticulture business and aviation sectors drive the global bird repellent market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Bird Repellent Market by Type (Electronic Bird Repellents, Non Electric Bird Repellents),by End user (Agriculture and Horticulture, Aviation, Architecture and Construction, Food Processing, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global bird repellent industry generated $308.4 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $448.3 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Drivers and Opportunities

The economic losses incurred in various sectors like agriculture, aviation, and construction due to bird infestation or droppings and bird strikes, rise in awareness of bird repellents in agriculture & horticulture business and aviation sector, and consumers' growing preference for DIY bird scarers and repellents are expected to fuel the growth of the global bird repellent market. However, regionally specific restrictions and regulations restricting the use of a number of chemical repellents, including avitrol, methyl anthranilate, methiocarb, and others hinder the growth of the market. On the other hand, the growing expenditure made in research & development of new technology-equipped bird repellent products by major market players and the growing popularity of organic bird repellents present new opportunities in the market.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global bird repellent market growth.

This is attributed to the fact that the agriculture & horticulture industry is majorly dependent on the food service sector for its revenue generation. The recent declaration regarding the shutdown of the hospitality industry, including aviation sector and food processing industry drastically hampered the sale of bird repellents.

Trade restrictions imposed by several countries across the globe to curb the outbreakof COVID-19 significantly affected global logistics and transportation.

However, the market is witnessing recovery and is expected to gain momentum in the future.

The non-electric bird repellent segment to dominate the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period

Based on type, the non-electric bird repellents segment contributed to the largest share of around two-thirds of the global bird repellent market in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. Non-electric bird repellents are quick and suitable for use on any kind of birds, and serve as protection for agricultural, commercial, residential, airports and dairy barns. However, the electronic bird repellents segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.Electronic bird repellent devices are easy to install and operate instantly. They use sonic andultrasonic frequencies to frighten the birds away from the places where they sit.

The food processing segment to achieve the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on end user, the food processing segment is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR of 4.6% in 2031. Pet birds like pigeons, starlings, and sparrows cause serious health issues in humans, which is why, they are common in food processing units. A physical bird deterrent, such as bird spikes or shock systems are considered best to deter pest birds. The report also discusses the agriculture and horticulture, aviation, architecture, construction and others segments.

LAMEA to achieve the fastest growth by 2031

Based on region, LAMEA is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, 2022-2031.The rise in number of birds borne disease cases in the region results in the increase in use of bird repellents for disease prevention. However, North America held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for around one-third of the global bird repellent market, and is likely to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. This is owed to the rise in bird-related diseasecases, government initiatives undertaken for disease control, rise in health awareness among people, and affordable cost of these products in the region. In addition, manufacturers in the region focus on the development of natural repellents instead of chemical repellents, which contributes toward the market growth. The other regions studied in the report include Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Leading Market Players:

Avian Enterprises

Bird B Gone Inc.

Bird Barrier America Inc.

Bird Control Group

Bird Gard

BirdStoppers.com

Bird-X

Leaven Enterprise Co. LTD.

Primetake Ltd.

Rentokil Initial Plc.

The report analyzes these key players of the global bird repellent market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

SOURCE Allied Market Research