Bird Riders Fly One Million Rides

If one assumes that just half of these Bird rides replaced a one-mile car trip and uses data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), then Bird riders were able to prevent 445,334 pounds of carbon emissions, pollution that contributes to climate change.

"We started Bird with the goal of getting people out of cars, especially for the two out of every five car trips in America that are fewer than two miles long," said Travis VanderZanden, founder and CEO of Bird. "We are heartened that so many people share that goal, and this Earth Day, we are committed more than ever to continue our work in expanding Birds across the country, transforming last-mile transportation, and doing our part to stop climate change."

Bird began introducing vehicles in Los Angeles in September 2017, and expanded to San Diego in January 2018. In March 2018, Birds migrated north to San Francisco and San Jose, Calif. as well as to Washington, DC. Most recently, Bird riders in Austin, Texas began to take flight. Also of note, in its first three weeks in operation in San Francisco, Bird riders traveled more than 90,000 miles.

As part of its industry-leading Save Our Sidewalks Pledge to prevent clutter in Bird cities, the company is committed to grow only when there is demand. If Birds are not ridden at least three times per day, then the company does not add additional vehicles. In addition, Bird is remitting $1 per vehicle per day to city governments so they can use this money to build more bike lanes, promote safe riding, and maintain our shared infrastructure.

Bird also wants to make sure riders travel safely and was the first company to ship free helmets to all riders who request within the app. At last count, Bird has distributed 22,512 helmets since starting the program in January.

Riders interested in learning when it will be available in their market can download and sign up at www.birdapp.com; and cities interested in having Bird land in their community can email: city@bird.co.

Bird is a last-mile electric vehicle sharing company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally-friendly transportation solutions to communities across the world. It provides a fleet of shared electric scooters that can be accessed via smartphone. Birds give people looking to take a short journey across town or down that "last-mile" from the subway or bus to their destination a way to do so that does not pollute the air or add to traffic. Bird works closely with the cities in which it operates so that Bird is a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird is headquartered in Venice, Calif., and is rapidly expanding across the country. Follow Bird on Instagram (www.instagram.com/bird), on Twitter at @BirdRide, and find more information at www.bird.co.

