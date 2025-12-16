Birdbuddy Releases Its First Annual Report: A Quarter-Billion Bird Visits Logged Worldwide in 2025

During 2025, Birdbuddy app users shared millions of birdwatching moments, creating one of the most wide-ranging looks at everyday backyard wildlife ever recorded.

Over the course of the year, Birdbuddy users recorded nearly a quarter of a billion bird visits—247,903,071 in total—and identified 1,363 bird species worldwide. In the United States, users logged an average of 939 bird visits and spotted 20 different species each, transforming quick glances out the window into a regular, everyday habit.

Other milestones that stood out:

70,000 people recorded more than 1,000 bird visits

recorded more than 3,000 users identified 50 or more species

identified 137 users logged over 10,000 visits, activity levels more often associated with long-term field observation

Taken together, the numbers reflect a growing interest in paying attention to the wildlife people live alongside every day.

Cities Full of Birds (Yes, Really)

You don't need a remote cabin to experience wildlife. In 2025, some of Birdbuddy's most active communities were found in major cities.

Based on Birdbuddy app usage, the most active birding cities of the year were:

Chicago, IL Atlanta, GA Houston, TX Dallas, TX

The results show how backyards, balconies, and shared green spaces are becoming important places for both birds and the people watching them.

One Very Big Bird Day

Spring migration brought a standout moment. On May 27, Birdbuddy feeders recorded 1,137,763 bird visits in a single 24-hour period, offering a rare glimpse of birds moving across the continent at the same time.

The Birds People Loved Most

Out of hundreds of millions of visits, two familiar species stood out in 2025:

House Finch - Most photographed bird of the year

- Northern Cardinal - Most saved bird of the year

They're the most common backyard birds, and often the ones people form the strongest attachments to.

Rare Sightings Around the World

Alongside familiar backyard visitors, Birdbuddy users also recorded a handful of rare and unexpected sightings in 2025 - moments that stood out for their rarity rather than their frequency.

These included a Little Owl in France, a Green-backed Firecrown in Chile, an Andean Motmot in Colombia, a Black-throated Blue Warbler in the United States, a Black-collared Barbet in South Africa, a Streaky Seedeater in Kenya, an Alpine Chough in Austria, and several uncommon species recorded in Australia and India.

The sightings highlight the global reach of Birdbuddy's community and the variety of birds users encounter when they take the time to look.

