Birdcall to Introduce the Ball Aluminum Cup™ to Cut Down on Plastic Cups

DENVER, Nov. 16 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to reduce reliance on single-use plastic cups, Birdcall — a fast-casual restaurant concept serving award-winning, all-natural crispy chicken sandwiches and fresh, nutritious salads — is thrilled to partner with Ball Corporation to launch their infinitely recyclable Ball Aluminum Cup™. Birdcall joins the sustainable cup program alongside Ball Arena in Downtown Denver.

Did you know that the aluminum cup can be recycled an infinite number of times without losing quality? In fact, 75 percent of aluminum ever produced is still in use today.

"Birdcall is committed to pushing ourselves to constantly think about sustainability," said Peter Newlin, chief executive officer of Birdcall. "We couldn't be more excited about the change Ball is making to sustainability and we are excited to join them in their incredible mission to offer an alternative to plastic cups with the goal of achieving 100% aluminum beverage packaging in our restaurants in 2021."

To celebrate the launch, Birdcall is serving their signature draft beers in the 20oz beautifully crafted, infinitely recyclable Ball Aluminum Cup™. Once guests (21+) have responsibly enjoyed their beverages, they are encouraged to recycle on site like an aluminum can or take home to reuse. The best part? The Ball Aluminum Cup™ is cool to the touch and keeps beverages frosty, all the while enhancing the guest dining experience.

"As our customers and consumers increasingly seek sustainable beverage packaging options, the launch of the aluminum cup is a significant moment for our company," said Sebastian Siethoff, general manager, aluminum cups. "It is our responsibility as the leader in the aluminum beverage packaging industry to continuously innovate and provide solutions for our customers. We're excited to bring the Ball Aluminum Cup™ to market and expand the product line next year."

Starting now, visit any of the three local Birdcall locations in Colorado to experience the Ball Aluminum Cup™. Learn more at www.eatbirdcall.com or @eat.birdcall.

To learn more about Ball Corporation visit:https://www.ball.com/fls

