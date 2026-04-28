BirdDog Launches Zero-Commission Hunting Marketplace

The new platform lets landowners list hunting land, fishing trips, and outdoor experiences with no commissions, no subscription fees, and no monthly charges.

CHAPPELL HILL, Texas, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BirdDog, a Texas-based land intelligence startup, today launched the BirdDog Hunting Marketplace, a commission-free platform where landowners and outfitters can list guided hunts, fishing trips, and outdoor experiences and collect payments online.

Most hunting marketplaces take a cut. Whether through commissions on every booking or subscription fees just to list, outfitters lose margin on hunts they're already working hard to sell. BirdDog charges neither. Landowners and outfitters keep every dollar of every booking.

The BirdDog Hunting Marketplace helps hunters find and book their next adventure.

The marketplace also targets a problem familiar to anyone who has ever tried to book a private hunt: most transactions still happen over text messages, phone calls, and handshake deals. For landowners, that means missed opportunities, unpaid invoices, and zero visibility into their own pipeline.

"The status quo is that outfitters all do business their own way. One guy has a great website, promotes through Facebook, does really well, but everything still defaults to 'text me or call me.' And then they're chasing payments. We want to give them a tool so they stop missing opportunities because they missed a phone call while they were on a hunt," said Austin Ingram, head of hunting at BirdDog.

BirdDog has helped property owners generate more than $3M in revenue and unlock $50M+ in tax savings to date. The hunting marketplace extends that model into a new category, giving landowners a no-fee channel to monetize their acreage.

Here's what's new:

Zero commission fees. No commissions. No monthly fees. No subscription charges.

No commissions. No monthly fees. No subscription charges. One-Click Profile Builder. One click scans your website and pulls in pricing, descriptions, and experiences automatically. No website? Upload your own details just as easily.

One click scans your website and pulls in pricing, descriptions, and experiences automatically. No website? Upload your own details just as easily. Smart calendar control. Landowners approve or deny every booking request. Only the hunters they want, on their terms.

Landowners approve or deny every booking request. Only the hunters they want, on their terms. Off-season experiences. Operators can list any experience that fits their property, from horseback riding to stargazing, maximizing every acre in every season.

"Other platforms have hunt management systems and marketing tools, but the ones with traction charge a commission or run on subscription tiers. We used to function off commission ourselves. We're getting rid of all of that. There is only a standard credit card processing fee for the adventurer when they book an experience in the marketplace," said Austin Ingram, head of hunting at BirdDog.

"BirdDog is really a great idea with great people working hard to provide an excellent experience for hunters, and that should not go unnoticed," said Brian J., a whitetail hunter from Liberty Hill, Texas.

The platform supports everything from whitetail, waterfowl, turkey, elk, and predator hunting to guided fishing, horseback riding, and a wide range of outdoor experiences.

The BirdDog Hunting Marketplace is available now at www.birddogit.com/hunt.

About BirdDog

BirdDog is a landowner intelligence platform helping landowners across the United States understand, optimize, and monetize their property through data, tax services, conservation programs, leasing, and technology. BirdDog's suite of tools, including Section 180 residual fertility tax deductions, land financing, and the BirdDog Hunting Marketplace, serves landowners, farmers, and ranchers nationwide. Headquartered in Chappell Hill, Texas, BirdDog is committed to connecting people to the land and preserving it for future generations. For more information, visit BirdDogit.com.

SOURCE BirdDog Adventures Inc.