Birdeye and Google extend partnership to transform Digital Customer Experience with Google AI

As AI goes mainstream, Birdeye turns to its trusted partner Google Cloud, global leader in AI driven technologies, to deliver transformative customer experiences to its 100,000 customers.

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Birdeye , a leading provider of reputation management and digital customer experience solutions, has expanded its long-standing premier partnership with Google Cloud to offer businesses an innovative way to manage customer feedback. The partnership now includes the use of Google's conversational AI service Bard, which will help businesses understand customer interactions, like reviews and surveys, and respond faster.

Automated response management

The integration of Bard into Birdeye's platform builds on the two companies' history of collaboration which has already helped thousands of local brands and businesses build accurate Google Business Profiles, seamlessly generate and manage Google reviews across multiple locations, improve return on Google ad spends with Google Seller Ratings, and engage customers via Google Business Messages. By adding Bard capabilities, Birdeye customers can now automate the process of monitoring and responding to customer reviews and surveys, saving valuable time and improving efficiency.

"Our strong partnership with Google Cloud has allowed us to support businesses to boost their online reputation, drive more revenue, and improve their digital customer experiences. The advent of AI technologies, however, have unleashed dramatic opportunities to deliver unprecedented customer experiences." said Dave Lehman, President and COO of Birdeye. "We looked at all possible AI solutions, and Bard stood out as the platform to bet on. The ultimate solution will put the consumer at the center. It will leverage new language models, adapt to specific industries, pull in specific company data and then personalize every customer interaction based on real one to one communication. Google Cloud AI + Birdeye data is the answer."

The integration of Bard and Vertex AI into Birdeye's platform offers businesses several key benefits, including:

Automated response management: Automatically categorize customer feedback, enabling businesses to respond more quickly and efficiently.

Improved response times: Businesses can respond to reviews and surveys faster through automated Conversational AI bots.

Enhanced customer experience: Businesses can offer a more personalized experience for customers by detecting real-time sentiment from all engagement touchpoints.

"Our partnership with Birdeye has been a great success, and we're excited to expand it with the addition of Bard," said Uday Ghatikar, Field CTO, Google Cloud. "We believe that Bard's capabilities will enable businesses to better manage customer feedback and improve their online reputation. We're looking forward to seeing the impact of this partnership on the industry as a whole."

The Birdeye and Google Cloud partnership has already helped thousands of businesses build a stellar online reputation and engage with customers. With the addition of Bard, the partnership is poised to transform the industry, offering businesses an unprecedented level of control over their online reputation and customer feedback.

About Birdeye

Birdeye is the highest-rated all-in-one reputation and customer experience platform for local businesses and brands. Over 100,000 businesses use Birdeye's all-in-one platform to effortlessly manage online reputation, connect with prospects through digital channels, and gain customer experience insights to grow sales and thrive.

