Birdeye Chosen by Zoom as Customer Experience Platform for Customer Insights

"Manually managing reviews was neither reliable nor scalable, and we needed more insight into trends across reviews," said Rhonda Hughes, Global Content, Social & Advocacy Lead at Zoom. "Scalability was key. Birdeye gives us the in-depth analysis and actionable insights we need to make customer experiences even better."

Birdeye helps Zoom in three key areas:

Managing online reviews at scale - Birdeye's all-in-one platform aggregates Zoom's reviews, giving the team the ability to manage, read and respond to all reviews, using one platform.

- Birdeye's all-in-one platform aggregates Zoom's reviews, giving the team the ability to manage, read and respond to all reviews, using one platform. Meaningful insights from customer feedback - Birdeye delivers a scalable way to obtain actionable intelligence from online reviews both from Zoom's customers and competitor's customers.

- Birdeye delivers a scalable way to obtain actionable intelligence from online reviews both from Zoom's customers and competitor's customers. Competitive benchmarking - Birdeye allows Zoom to compare its four key products (Zoom Rooms, Zoom Webinars, Zoom Phone, Zoom Meetings) with each unique competitor set based on customer feedback.

"With the increase in remote and hybrid working, a reliable video communications platform is paramount, but the decision to choose one provider over the other can be impacted by reputation," said Naveen Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Birdeye. "We're confident our platform gives Zoom the capacity to gain an accurate and deep, intuitive understanding of the customer experience and help create more happy customers."

To learn more about Birdeye's all-in-one Customer Experience platform, visit birdeye.com .



About Birdeye

Birdeye is an all-in-one customer experience platform for enterprise businesses. Over 80,000 businesses use Birdeye every day to attract new leads with Listings, Reviews and Referrals, convert them into customers with Webchat and Payments, and delight those customers with Surveys, Ticketing, and Insights - all in one place.

Ruchika Batra

Director

Birdeye

[email protected]

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE Birdeye