Birdeye Crosses $100M ARR Milestone on Accelerating Growth and Expanded AI offering

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Birdeye, the leading SaaS company in the digital customer experience space, today announced it surpassed $100M in annual recurring revenue (ARR).

"We are delighted to have crossed this momentous milestone," said Naveen Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Birdeye. "This accomplishment validates our vision, our investment in R&D and AI, and our team's dedication to revolutionizing the customer experience landscape. We are grateful to the 100K+ businesses who trust us everyday to offer digital experiences to their 100M+ customers. We have an ambitious vision to serve 10x more businesses and their customers."

Birdeye has been accelerating growth for the last many quarters and has recently announced industry-leading products like Birdeye Social and Birdeye Appointments that have been passionately received by businesses of all sizes. Recently, Birdeye leveraged its decades-long expertise in AI to further expand its offering starting with Generative AI-based review response management. The company expanded its strategic partnership with Google by launching integrations with Google Bard AI and Vertex AI. In addition, Birdeye made headlines by acquiring Cube Online (Cube), Australia's leading customer experience company. This strategic move enables Birdeye to enhance its offerings further and expand its presence in the APAC and EMEA. These pivotal milestones propelled Birdeye's growth to $100M & beyond, even in a tough macro-economic environment.

"Birdeye has built a very capital-efficient business following profitable growth as our guiding principle," said Yang Chao, CFO of Birdeye. "With a metrics-focused approach, Birdeye exceeded $100M ARR with less than $10M of cash burn since inception. The market is massive, with over 30M local businesses in the US alone, we have barely scratched the surface on who we can serve globally. There is huge growth potential ahead of us."

Birdeye has consistently been recognized as the top reputation management software and one of the leading providers of AI, customer service, and marketing software by G2, a reputable software review platform. Customers like Extra Space Storage, Aspen Dental and Crumbl Cookies leverage Birdeye's platform to offer world-class experience to their clients.

