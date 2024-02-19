Birdeye Dominates G2's 2024 Software Awards Across Multiple Categories

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Birdeye, the leading digital customer experience and marketing platform for local businesses and brands, has once again earned leading positions across multiple categories on the G2's 2024 annual Best Software Awards. The company was recognized across eight categories, including Best Artificial Intelligence Software, Best Customer Service Products, and Highest Satisfaction Products. G2's Annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.



Leading the AI Revolution: Birdeye Takes #4 Spot for Best AI Software



Birdeye was awarded the #4 spot in the Best Artificial Intelligence Software list, a testament to its excellence in integrating AI into the platform to redefine how businesses engage with customers. This accolade reflects Birdeye's commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI technology to create impactful, efficient, customer-centric solutions.



Wins Across the Board



Exemplifying Birdeye's comprehensive impact on multi-location marketing and customer service innovations, G2 recognized it across multiple other categories:

The impact of our platform on redefining customer experience is evident in these quotes taken from G2 reviews -



"Birdeye has helped us bring in thousands (yes, thousands) of reviews for our physicians and mid-levels at our local community hospital. Before Birdeye, we would average about 10-15 reviews a month on ALL of medical providers. With the implementation of Birdeye, we are seeing over 1,400 reviews a MONTH on the platform." - Ashley Clayton, CFO, Froedtert Kenosha Hospital



"I absolutely love and adore the Birdeye product/platform, as well as every single person I have ever interacted with on their team! They provide an incredibly-robust solution for marketing and customer interactions/social media review maintenance. Their product is highly user-friendly, with an accomplished team of employees ready to assist with anything their customers need." - Scott Moore, People Specialist, RED RHINO, The Pool Leak Experts



Reflecting on these accomplishments, Dave Lehman, President and COO of Birdeye, stated: "Our achievements in G2's Best Software of 2024 awards underscore the strength and versatility of our AI-powered platform in enhancing digital customer experiences and marketing strategies. Being recognized across such a wide array of categories highlights our passion for innovation and ability to deliver comprehensive solutions that drive real value for our clients."



Pioneering the Future of Customer Engagement



These accolades serve as a testament to Birdeye's capacity to drive meaningful change for multi-location businesses and their customers globally.



The achievements were recently recognized on the NASDAQ board, a notable acknowledgement that underscores Birdeye's leadership and innovation in the technology and software industry.



About G2's 2024 Software Awards



G2's 2024 Best Software Awards were awards across 30 different lists that were generated using G2's proprietary algorithm based on G2's verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. The top 100 software companies are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores.



About G2



G2 is the largest and most trusted software marketplace and visited by over 90 million people annually. It serves as a critical resource for businesses of all sizes to make informed purchasing decisions by comparing products based on user feedback and social data.



About Birdeye



Birdeye is the highest-rated all-in-one reputation and customer experience platform for local businesses and brands. Over 150,000 businesses use Birdeye's all-in-one platform to effortlessly manage online reputation, connect with prospects through digital channels, and gain customer experience insights to grow sales and thrive.

