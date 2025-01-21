Cutting-edge marketing platform delivers actionable insights to improve online visibility, reputation, and guest experiences while outperforming competitors

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Birdeye, the leading marketing platform for multi-location brands announces the launch of its solution for restaurants and franchise groups, equipping them with industry-specific AI capabilities to get found online, build a stellar reputation, streamline social media, and get insights to improve guest experiences and drive sales.

Birdeye Launches Custom AI Marketing Platform for Restaurants

Powered by proprietary Large Language Models (LLMs) designed specifically for the restaurant industry, Birdeye's AI platform transforms complex data into actionable insights, helping restaurants thrive in a dynamic and competitive market.

Centralizing Guest Feedback for Actionable Insights

Birdeye's Insights AI simplifies the process of gathering and analyzing guest feedback from reviews, surveys, and direct input. Using restaurant-specific sentiment analysis, it enables businesses to uncover trends, address issues, and enhance operations across locations.

"We were getting mixed feedback about a specific menu item and were preparing to update our menu accordingly," said Denise D'Amico Johnson, Manager of Guest Relations at Black Bear Diner, a popular chain of family restaurants. "With Birdeye, we analyzed guest feedback in detail and discovered that the item was actually a favorite. This insight prevented a costly and unnecessary menu change and reinforced the value of listening to our guests at scale."

Insights AI also ranks locations based on reputation, sentiment, and visibility, providing tailored recommendations to ensure consistently high performance and a strong brand image across all sites.

Outperforming the Competition with Competitors AI

Competitors AI provides in-depth benchmarking, enabling restaurants to compare guest sentiment, service quality, and social media performance against local competitors. Features like head-to-head competitive reports identify key strengths and weaknesses against specific competitors while social media capabilities compare performance against competitors and see top performing posts for inspiration. This holistic approach ensures restaurants can identify areas for improvement while highlighting strengths that drive loyalty.

Streamlined Listings and Reputation Management Across Google, Yelp, and More

With over 90% of diners using local search to find and choose restaurants. Birdeye's top rated listings and reputation management platform ensures brands show up in local search and maintain a strong reputation.

Through its partnership with Yelp, Birdeye enables restaurants to seamlessly monitor and analyze their existing Yelp reviews from one centralized platform. This integration empowers businesses to respond to guest feedback faster and more effectively, improving satisfaction and trust.

Optimized Guest Journeys with Olo Integration

Birdeye integrates with over 3,000 platforms to simplify workflows and ensure seamless operations, including industry-specific solutions tailored for restaurants. The latest integration with Olo, a leading restaurant technology provider, empowers restaurant brands to efficiently manage critical location data across directories.

Through Olo's existing dashboard, joint customers can now update key details such as name, address, phone number (NAP), hours of operation, and brand-specific menu links in one centralized location. This data is automatically synchronized with Birdeye and distributed across major search directories and platforms, including Google, Facebook, Apple Maps, Yelp, and more. Additionally, these updates reflect instantly on the restaurant's local pages and store locator, ensuring consistent and accurate information wherever guests search.

To see how Birdeye's AI platform can transform your restaurant's online presence, reputation, and guest experience, visit www.birdeye.com.

About Birdeye

Birdeye is the leading AI-powered platform for reputation, social media, and customer experience management. Serving 150,000 businesses globally, Birdeye helps restaurants elevate their online presence, streamline operations, and transform guest experiences through actionable insights.

For more information, visit www.birdeye.com.

