Birdeye Launches Industry-First Masterclass Series to Help Local Businesses Improve Online Reputation

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to help local businesses sustain growth in a shifting economic climate, Birdeye, the most trusted reputation and customer experience platform for local brands, will be hosting a four-part masterclass series on how to improve online reputation and grow revenue.

The series, which will feature industry experts and proven strategies that can be implemented across industries, will cover topics such as:

Birdeye Launches Industry-First Masterclass Series

Leveraging online reputation to drive revenue

Creating a winning online reputation strategy

Mastering Google reviews

The series also includes a crash course on the ins and outs of reputation management — showing businesses how to take control and improve their online reputation.

Studies show that online reviews play a significant role in ranking on Google and other search engines, attracting customers, and driving revenue.

"Whether you are a single location business or a multinational brand with thousands of storefronts, the importance of a strong online reputation can't be overstated," said Dave Lehman, President & COO of Birdeye. "Reputation doesn't just affect how customers view your business, it also determines whether or not they'll find you online and choose you over the competition."

In an era where consumers rely on online reviews to make purchasing decisions, understanding the evolving online reputation dynamics is essential for local businesses that want to grow.

"Most businesses know they need to pay attention to their online reputation, but they don't always know where to start," said Lehman. "Our goal with this masterclass series is to provide actionable advice to connect with customers, immediately improve review scores, and bottom line."

The first installment of the series, "Reviews to revenue: Using feedback to grow your business," will take place on Thursday, August 18th at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. To register, please visit https://bit.ly/3RO8Tvy.

About Birdeye

Birdeye is the most trusted reputation and customer experience platform for local businesses and brands. Over 80,000 businesses use Birdeye's all-in-one platform to effortlessly manage online reputation, connect with prospects through digital channels, and gain customer experience insights to grow sales and thrive.

Ruchika Batra

Director

Birdeye

1 800 561 3357

[email protected]

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE Birdeye