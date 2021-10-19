Birdeye Launches Payments, Expanding its Experience Platform

With Birdeye, Payments are part of the customer conversation. A dentist can offer a consultation, schedule an appointment and request a payment, all in the same text conversation. Auto dealerships can answer a question about a vehicle in the lot, schedule a test drive for an interested buyer, and request a down payment, all in a matter of seconds.

"We live in the era of experiences. Post-pandemic, it's digital experiences," said Naveen Gupta, CEO and co-founder of Birdeye. "Customers expect convenience. They don't want to carry wallets when they have smartphones. They don't want to swipe credit cards when they can pay through text. However, unlike large brands, most local businesses are not equipped to provide convenient digital experiences. That's the gap we're bridging."



COVID-19 fundamentally shifted customer behavior, and Birdeye Payments delivers on new expectations. In a survey of 2,500 business leaders, 96% reported that not digitizing customer engagement would negatively affect their business. And 65% of consumers say that even post-vaccine, they would prefer to use contactless payments as much as, or even more than, they are currently.

"Since the pandemic, contactless payment has become a preference for many of our customers," said Jason Bowley, owner of SpringBrook Power Washing. "When we started to pilot Birdeye Payments, we knew this was exactly what we needed. After a customer pays for their product – either online or in-person – we can quickly text them a receipt and request a review or referral. The Birdeye platform allows us to handle all touchpoints digitally with our customers, improving their experience and exceeding their expectations."



Payments allow businesses to securely request and receive payments using text messaging by sharing PCI-compliant one-click payment links. And businesses can do this as part of customer conversations within the Birdeye Inbox and view real-time payment status in a comprehensive dashboard. Instead of buying multiple tools for messaging, payments, reviews, referrals, and surveys, businesses can rely on Birdeye, the only platform that integrates all these digital tools.

"Many businesses associate payments with fintech or accounting, but payments are an integral part of the digital customer journey," said Dave Lehman, President and Chief Operating Officer of Birdeye. "Traditional point-of-sale (POS) solutions only solve one touchpoint of the digital customer experience. We're providing our users with one platform that brings together everything they need to continue delighting current and future customers."



For more information on Birdeye Payments, visit www.birdeye.com.

About Birdeye

Birdeye helps businesses grow through happy customers. Over 60,000 businesses use Birdeye every day to attract new leads with Listings, Reviews and Referrals, convert them into customers with Webchat and Appointments, and delight those customers with Surveys, Ticketing, and Insights - all in one place.

