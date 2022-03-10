Birdeye Raises $60M Series C Funding Led by Accel-KKR to Help Local Businesses Grow

"We all expect the convenience of a digital-first experience, and that has accelerated during the pandemic. Still, local businesses have been unable to transition to digital." said Naveen Gupta, CEO of Birdeye and EY Entrepreneur of the Year. "We want to help local businesses join the digital revolution without the hassle of complicated and costly software. We want to allow local businesses to compete and win with larger organizations. With this investment from Accel-KKR, we will make this a global movement."

Birdeye helps over 80,000 local businesses manage customer experience and interactions in today's digital-first world so that businesses can focus on what matters the most: their customers. With Birdeye, dentists can request patient reviews automatically. Realtors can answer questions from showings at any time. Movers can request referrals from satisfied customers, and body shops can request payment by text. Gone are the days of disjointed and hard to manage point solutions. With Birdeye, online presence, reviews, referrals, messaging, web chat, surveys, digital payments, and AI-powered insights are all accessible under a cohesive, easy to use, all-in-one platform.



Joe Porten, Managing Director of Accel-KKR said, "Birdeye has successfully identified the high value of customer experiences and is delivering a powerful facilitating element for local businesses. We see incredible opportunity within this rapidly evolving space as the importance of peer validation grows in relation to expanded user communities on social networks and other digital channels."



This funding will not only support local businesses by improving the easy-to-use technology that Birdeye is known for, it will also grow Birdeye's reach by expanding into Australia and the United Kingdom. This expansion will provide local businesses globally with everything they may need such as collecting payments, automating reviews or referrals, managing communications, and delivering extraordinary customer experiences that attract new customers and drive revenue.



About Birdeye

Birdeye is the #1 Customer Experience platform for enterprise and small businesses. Birdeye's all-in-one Experience Marketing platform provides multi-location businesses with the data and the tools to deliver great experiences at every step of the customer journey. Over 80,000 businesses in industries ranging from healthcare, retail, hospitality and automotive, among others, trust Birdeye to help manage the complete customer lifecycle, from acquisition to retention across multiple digital channels. https://birdeye.com/



About Accel-KKR

Accel-KKR is a technology-focused investment company with more than $11 billion in capital under management. The company focuses on software and information technology companies. At the heart of Accel-KKR's investment strategy is a commitment to developing strong partnerships with the management teams of its portfolio companies and a focus on creating joint value, leveraging the significant resources available through its network. Accel-KKR focuses on mid-market companies and offers a wide range of equity solutions including buy-out capital, minority growth investments and credit alternatives. It also invests via a wide range of transaction types, including recapitalizations of private companies, carve-outs of divisions, and going-private transactions. For three consecutive years in a row (2019, 2020 and 2021), Inc. included Accel-KKR in "PE 50 – The Best Private Equity Firms for Entrepreneurs", its annual list of founder-friendly private equity firms. Accel-KKR was named "Best-Performing PE Firm" globally by HEC-DowJones 2021 Performance Ranking. Accel-KKR is headquartered in Menlo Park with additional offices in Atlanta, London and Mexico City. For more information, please visit: www.accel-kkr.com.

