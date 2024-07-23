Birdeye sweeps G2 Crowd Summer 2024 reports, secures 97 #1 rankings and 219 badges

Birdeye

Jul 23, 2024, 08:00 ET

Top performer in 7 categories, including online reputation management and patient engagement

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Birdeye, the leading AI-powered reputation and social media management platform for local brands, announces its extraordinary achievements in G2 Crowd's Summer 2024 Reports. G2 Crowd, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, has ranked Birdeye #1 in 97 reports. Despite only 7% of products earning leader ranks at all, Birdeye also secured 238 Top 3 rankings and earned 219 badges, solidifying Birdeye's industry leadership.

Birdeye's exceptional performance includes #1 rankings in:

Birdeye dominates G2 Summer 2024 reports
  • Online Reputation Management
  • Local Listing Management
  • Social Media Suites
  • Experience Management
  • Customer Advocacy
  • Feedback Analytics
  • Multi-Location Marketing Platforms
  • Patient Engagement

"Our success on G2 Crowd demonstrates our commitment to delivering innovative solutions and tangible value to our customers." Dave Lehman, President and COO said, regarding the awards. "Recognition as a leader in eight key categories highlights our dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction."

Achievements at a Glance:

  • Ranked #1 in 97 Reports
  • 238 Top 3 Rankings
  • 219 Badges Earned

Birdeye's top rankings show that its comprehensive approach to experience management helps businesses enhance their online presence, engage with customers, and drive growth. Recognition from G2 Crowd reflects the genuine feedback and satisfaction of Birdeye's extensive customer base.

Read about G2's awards methodology or Birdeye's reviews specifically to learn more.

About Birdeye

Birdeye is the leading AI-powered reputation and social media management platform for local brands. Over 150,000 businesses use Birdeye to maximize online reputation, engage across social, and gain insights to enhance customer experience and grow.

Ruchika Batra
DIrector
Birdeye
[email protected]

