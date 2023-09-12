Birdeye unveils BirdAI at View user conference

This transformative launch firmly establishes Birdeye as a pioneer in the AI landscape, bringing AI capabilities to local brands and businesses worldwide.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Birdeye , the leader in the field of reputation and customer experience management, has redefined the future of digital customer engagement by unveiling BirdAI. This platform upgrade is a game-changing innovation that brings the power of generative AI to multi-location businesses.

BirdAI was officially announced during Birdeye's inaugural digital user conference, Birdeye View , where industry visionaries gathered to explore the transformative potential of AI in shaping the future of digital customer engagement.

Meet BirdAI

"Birdeye View brings together thought leaders who are shaping the future of customer experience, making it the perfect platform for announcing BirdAI. The future is AI-driven, and we're excited to provide tools that will shape the next era of customer experience and reputation management," said Naveen Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Birdeye.

BirdAI leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence advancements to enhance the Birdeye platform, offering a suite of over a dozen new capabilities across four categories, all tailored to revolutionize customer engagement and reputation management.

Overcome writers block and boost creativity by leveraging best-in-breed generative AI models to craft engaging social media posts, images, and hashtags based on custom prompts and industry-specific suggestions. Write thoughtful replies to online reviews and customer messages with a single click. Enhance: Turn rough-draft copy into professional, on-brand communications by using AI to adjust message length, style and tone. Go global by translating and responding to reviews in the customers' language.

Turn rough-draft copy into professional, on-brand communications by using AI to adjust message length, style and tone. Go global by translating and responding to reviews in the customers' language. Analyze: Effortlessly process large sets of data to unveil customer sentiment from online reviews and surveys. Summarize lengthy messages and conversations to get the context needed to improve the customer experience.

Effortlessly process large sets of data to unveil customer sentiment from online reviews and surveys. Summarize lengthy messages and conversations to get the context needed to improve the customer experience. Recommend: The platform will suggest content and next best action for personalized, scalable experiences.

Birdeye's decade-long commitment to innovation, including investments and expertise in technologies like Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning (ML), has culminated in the broadest and deepest AI deployment for customer experience.

BirdAI is underpinned by five core principles:

AI Everywhere: BirdAI seamlessly integrates AI capabilities throughout the Birdeye platform, enriching the customer experience across the entire lifecycle.

BirdAI seamlessly integrates AI capabilities throughout the Birdeye platform, enriching the customer experience across the entire lifecycle. Secure: Birdeye prioritizes data security and privacy. Customer data is never used or shared to train third-party models. Enterprise-grade security and compliance ensure organizations can scale effortlessly.

Birdeye prioritizes data security and privacy. Customer data is never used or shared to train third-party models. Enterprise-grade security and compliance ensure organizations can scale effortlessly. Best-in-Breed: Powered by multiple AI models, BirdAI ensures that users always have access to the most suitable tool for their specific needs. Its modular structure allows for effortless upgrades as new and improved AI technologies emerge.

Powered by multiple AI models, BirdAI ensures that users always have access to the most suitable tool for their specific needs. Its modular structure allows for effortless upgrades as new and improved AI technologies emerge. Contextualized: Unlike generic AI models, BirdAI is finely tuned to the unique characteristics of each individual use case. Tailored to the industry, website content, and customer interaction data, BirdAI delivers an unparalleled level of personalization.

Unlike generic AI models, BirdAI is finely tuned to the unique characteristics of each individual use case. Tailored to the industry, website content, and customer interaction data, BirdAI delivers an unparalleled level of personalization. Human-Controlled AI: While automation lies at the heart of Birdeye's approach, BirdAI places the user firmly in control.

"With BirdAI, we're rewriting the playbook on how local brands and businesses engage with customers," said Naveen Gupta, CEO at Birdeye. "The integration of BirdAI into our platform symbolizes our unwavering commitment to innovation in AI. This isn't just another tool; it's a transformative engine designed to elevate every touchpoint in the customer journey."

For more information about BirdAI and Birdeye, please visit birdeye.com/birdai/ .

About Birdeye

Birdeye is the highest-rated all-in-one reputation management and customer experience platform for local brands and businesses. Over 100,000 businesses use Birdeye to connect with customers, manage their online presence, and grow.

