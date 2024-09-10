Birdeye Unveils Insights AI and Competitors AI at View 2024

New generative-AI products equip local brands to dominate their markets.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Birdeye, the highest ranked AI platform for local brands, today announced the launch of two AI products—Insights AI and Competitors AI— to empower local brands with generative AI insights and actionable recommendations to outperform competitors and achieve market dominance.

The new products were unveiled during the opening keynote at Birdeye View 2024, the company's annual customer conference, setting the stage for the future of AI business intelligence.

"To thrive in today's hyper-competitive environment, local brands need deep insights into both their customer sentiment and their competitive landscape. Birdeye's Insights AI and Competitors AI use the latest large language models (LLMs) to deliver the intelligence and recommendations that enable businesses to capitalize on their strengths and outshine the competition," said Dave Lehman, President and COO of Birdeye.

Insights AI: Drive Growth with Targeted Intelligence

Insights AI provides brands with a customized AI platform to measure and benchmark customer sentiment, reputation, and online presence, both at the brand and location levels. The product offers generative AI recommendations that are tailored to enhance customer experience, improve reputation, and boost online discoverability.

At the heart of Insights AI is the Birdeye Score—the industry standard metric that captures how customers find and perceive local brands. The Birdeye Score is built on three key components:

Sentiment Score provides deep insights into customer sentiment across locations, based on feedback from online reviews and surveys, to understand how customers truly feel about a brand.

Reputation Score helps ensure a strong and positive online presence by tracking star ratings, review counts, and response rates across all locations.

Listings Score boosts online visibility and local SEO with precise insights into business listings, Google Business Profiles, and keyword rankings.

Key Features of Insights AI:

Omni-Channel Signals: Aggregate data from reviews, surveys, and local SEO to understand sentiment, reputation, and discoverability.

Leverage advanced AI models tailored by industry to decode customer feedback with precision, capturing nuances like context and industry-specific terms.

Quickly grasp business performance over time and across locations with AI-generated summaries and insights.

Receive targeted, AI-driven suggestions to improve sentiment, reputation, and online presence.

Measure performance against industry standards to identify strengths and areas for improvement.

Measure performance against industry standards to identify strengths and areas for improvement. Interactive Visuals: Engage with dynamic visuals that simplify complex data for easy understanding.

Competitors AI: Beat competitors and dominate local markets

Competitors AI equips brands with AI tools to identify, benchmark, and analyze their competition. The SWOT analysis and recommendations are similar to what F500 companies would get from consulting firms like McKinsey and BCG.

Key Features of Competitors AI:

Competitor Identification: Automatically identify competitors by industry and location using AI, streamlining strategic planning.

Understand market position by comparing key metrics against competitors.

SWOT Analysis: Generate comprehensive, AI-driven SWOT analyses to identify strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Quickly assess the competitive landscape with concise AI summaries and receive actionable recommendations to outmaneuver rivals.

Gain head-to-head insights into your reputation versus competitors to drive strategic improvements.

Gain head-to-head insights into your reputation versus competitors to drive strategic improvements. Competitor Social Intelligence: Monitor competitors' social media feeds and performance, including posting frequency, audience growth, and engagement levels, to identify what's resonating in local markets to refine and strengthen your own social media strategy.

Birdeye's Vision for an AI-First Future

Since its inception, Birdeye has invested tens of millions of dollars in R&D to stay at the forefront of AI innovation. At last year's View 2023, the company introduced industry's first AI assistants designed to automate and scale marketing and customer experience programs.

At View 2024, Birdeye announced the launch of AI data scientists to analyze large competitive data sets and provide critical intelligence to help local brands leapfrog their competition.

"Until now, insights like these were only accessible to Fortune 500 companies that could afford costly McKinsey consultants and data scientists," said Lehman. "With the introduction of AI data scientists and AI assistants, BirdAI can now analyze vast data sets, build and analyze custom industry language models to provide deep insights into your business performance—along with practical advice to outsmart the competition."

Product Availability

Insights AI and Competitors AI are in beta and available to customers via a first-come, first-serve waitlist. For more information, please contact Birdeye.

About Birdeye

Birdeye is the highest ranked AI platform for local brands, recognized for its innovation and excellence. Trusted by over 150,000 businesses daily, Birdeye empowers companies with generative AI assistants and AI data scientists to elevate online reputation, manage social media, and enhance customer experiences.

