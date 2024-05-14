Birdeye Unveils Integration with Apple Business Connect API

New capability empowers local businesses to manage their presence across the Apple ecosystem directly from the Birdeye platform.

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Birdeye, the leading reputation, social media and customer experience platform for local businesses, is proud to announce an integration with Apple Business Connect API.

Apple Business Connect is a free tool that allows local businesses of all sizes to claim their locations with Apple and customize the way their business information appears to Apple users across Maps, Messages, Wallet, Siri and other apps.

Through the integration, Birdeye's community of over 150,000 local businesses gain control to claim and manage their business profiles on Apple across numerous locations at scale and with ease from within the Birdeye platform.

Furthermore, Birdeye's integration offers robust features to enhance profiles with captivating images, foster engagement via Custom Action Links, and entice customers with compelling offers and incentives through Showcases.

"Birdeye's integration with Apple Business Connect API underscores our commitment to constantly improving our local listings offerings," said Dave Lehman, President at Birdeye. "Customers are now empowered to tap into the vast audience of Apple users and take control over how people see and engage with their brand."

The integration with Apple Business Connect API is available as part of the Birdeye Listings product, which enables local businesses to create and manage accurate business listings across hundreds of sites and online directories.

To learn about how Birdeye helps local businesses and brands connect with users across Apple Maps, Wallet, Siri, Messages and other apps, visit www.birdeye.com and get started today by registering here for a free Apple Business Connect account.

About Birdeye

Birdeye is the leading reputation, social media, and customer experience platform for local businesses and brands. Over 150,000 businesses use Birdeye's all-in-one platform to effortlessly manage online reputation, grow their social presence, connect digitally, and gain to improve customer experience.

