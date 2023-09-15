Birdeye Unveils the Future of AI-Driven Customer Experience at Inaugural Conference

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Birdeye, the leader in the field of reputation and customer experience management, took a significant step into the future of digital customer experience during its first-ever user conference, Birdeye View. The event drew over 3,500 professionals and tech enthusiasts from over 750 businesses to explore the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in transforming the customer experience landscape.

Birdeye View

The two-day event was a smashing success, boasting over 50 thought-leaders from leading companies including Microsoft and Google, and customer experience strategist and author, Jay Baer.

Introducing BirdAI

The highlight of the conference was the unveiling of BirdAI by Naveen Gupta, CEO and cofounder of Birdeye, during the opening session. BirdAI injects the Birdeye platform with over a dozen cutting-edge generative AI capabilities that enable multi-location businesses to produce content, refine messaging, decipher customer data, and make strategic decisions faster than ever before.

Session highlights

Google's fireside chat: Google executives Kiran Bellare, Head of Product - Generative AI, and Uday Ghatikar, Field CTO, delved deep into the transformative potential of AI, underscoring its potential to reshape customer engagement strategies.

Ghatikar lauded Birdeye's role in bridging businesses with Google's vast ecosystem, noting: "Birdeye is a one-stop shop to enable success for small businesses and local brands. It's an exciting time in terms of what AI brings, and our partnership will bring a lot of those additional value-added items to the customers."

Ghatikar concluded the session by describing the current era as a "historic moment in humanity" and stressing the importance of using AI responsibly for the betterment of both business and society.

The AI revolution: Eric Boyd, Corporate Vice President of Azure AI Platform at Microsoft, delved into the revolutionary impact of AI on modern business practices. He highlighted the remarkable capabilities of GPT-4 and similar AI models, observing: "I think it's safe to say that the results have shocked everyone. The capabilities of GPT-4 and some of these new AI models are astounding. And now everyone is wondering how to take advantage of all these tools and bring them into their fleets and products." Boyd then emphasized: "At Microsoft, we've pivoted the entire company."

Embracing feedback in the AI era: Leading customer experience expert Jay Baer underscored the importance of responding to all customer feedback regardless of sentiment, stating: "A customer you ignore is a customer you should be prepared to lose." He championed the value of responding to "haters" and explained that the most impactful advocacy arises when we reach out to those who don't expect a reply.

On AI's role in customer service, Baer remarked: "It's not about saving the company time and money. It's about using AI to swiftly handle initial customer communications, freeing up teams to address more complex cases."

In summary

Birdeye View not only highlighted emerging trends and technologies but also solidified Birdeye as a pioneer in the realm of digital customer experience. The conference was a catalyst for innovative thinking and set the stage for the next chapter in AI-driven customer engagement.

About Birdeye

Birdeye is the highest-rated all-in-one reputation management and customer experience platform for local brands and businesses. Over 100,000 businesses use Birdeye to improve their online presence, manage customer interactions, and grow.

