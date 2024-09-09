Birdeye View 2024: The AI Conference for Local Brands Kicks Off September 10, 2024

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Birdeye, the leading AI-powered platform for local brands, is excited to announce the start of Birdeye View 2024, the award-winning virtual conference, beginning at 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT on Tuesday, September 10.

Building on the success of last year's event, which received a Merit Award and a Silver Stevie for B2B Events, Birdeye View 2024 promises an even more dynamic experience. With over 2,000 registered attendees and 50 expert speakers, this premier business event will run from September 10-11, offering cutting-edge insights into the future of AI.

Over two days, attendees will learn how to leverage AI to enhance online presence, optimize social media strategies, and transform customer experiences.

Exclusive Product Announcement

Birdeye View 2024 will begin with a highly anticipated opening keynote by Dave Lehman, President and COO of Birdeye, featuring a major product release. This groundbreaking innovation is poised to transform how businesses leverage generative AI to gain a competitive advantage. Attendees will be among the first to explore how this new solution can elevate business operations, drive growth, and secure a leading position in an ever-changing market. Don't miss this exclusive reveal—one of the conference's most awaited moments.

Keynote Speakers & Presentations

The event will include four keynote presentations from leading AI experts including:

Brian Crook , Head of Cloud AI at Google, will discuss common AI use cases, best practices for AI adoption, and predictions for AI's impact on local search.

will discuss common AI use cases, best practices for AI adoption, and predictions for AI's impact on local search. Sherwin Wu , Head of Engineering at OpenAI , will explore how local brands can leverage AI data assistants and data scientists to scale operations, while debunking common AI misconceptions.

, will explore how local brands can leverage AI data assistants and data scientists to scale operations, while debunking common AI misconceptions. Josh Linkner , Entrepreneur and NYT Bestselling Author, will offer insights on innovation in the age of AI, including how AI is evolving and its transformative impact on local brands.

will offer insights on innovation in the age of AI, including how AI is evolving and its transformative impact on local brands. Sandy Carter , Founder & Bestselling Author of Unstoppable Women of AI and Blockchain, will share her predictions for the future of AI and emphasize the importance of being AI-first while maintaining a human touch.

Industry Roundtable Discussions

The conference will also feature industry-specific roundtable discussions with executives from leading local brands in healthcare, dental, property management, storage, and mortgage. These sessions will cover industry trends, the impact of AI, and predictions for the future.

Google Expert Panel

The conference will also feature a panel discussion from three of the leading Google product experts on the future of local search in the era of AI, including Ben Fisher, Steve Wiideman, and Joy Hawkins.

Educational Breakout Sessions

Birdeye View 2024 will also offer three educational tracks with 18 breakout sessions, providing practical, actionable strategies presented by Birdeye customers and product experts.

"This event is about equipping businesses with AI tools and strategies that will drive growth and future-proof their success," said Dave Lehman, President and COO of Birdeye. "This is your opportunity to leap ahead of the competition—don't miss out."

With its flexible virtual format, Birdeye View 2024 is accessible from anywhere, making it easier than ever to join this must-attend event. Registration is free and available at: https://birdeye.com/view/.

About Birdeye

Birdeye is the highest ranked AI platform for local brands, recognized for its innovation and excellence. Trusted by over 150,000 businesses daily, Birdeye empowers companies with generative AI assistants and AI data scientists to elevate online reputation, manage social media, and enhance customer experiences.

