Birdi, A New Digital Pharmacy, Makes Prescription Home Delivery Faster, Easier, and More Affordable

Next generation home delivery solution provides a better experience to consumers and employer groups

NOVI, Mich., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Birdi is a new digital pharmacy designed by healthcare industry veterans, clinicians, benefits professionals, logistics, and consumer experience experts to make purchasing medications faster, easier, and more affordable for individuals and groups.

"Prescriptions represent a significant and growing share of healthcare spending, yet purchasing them is complicated, time consuming, and too often a barrier to care," said Tom Bostwick, PharmD, Birdi General Manager. "We reimagined every aspect of the process–from the perspective of the consumer, prescriber, and payer–to remove friction, cost, and delays."

Convenience and Free Delivery. Placing orders and refills is intuitive, transferring prescriptions is easy, and consumers can choose free standard delivery or next-day options. Customers can see the status of their order–including when the prescription is received, shipped, and scheduled to arrive.





Placing orders and refills is intuitive, transferring prescriptions is easy, and consumers can choose free standard delivery or next-day options. Customers can see the status of their order–including when the prescription is received, shipped, and scheduled to arrive. Savings . Because people are purchasing more prescriptions that are not covered by their plan, Birdi introduced the "Birdi Price" for certain medications. This can save customers up to 80% below the cash price of the same medication at retail locations.





. Because people are purchasing more prescriptions that are not covered by their plan, Birdi introduced the "Birdi Price" for certain medications. This can save customers up to 80% below the cash price of the same medication at retail locations. Trust. Birdi and its predecessor company have filled more than 5 million prescriptions. Today, Birdi serves more than 100,000 customers and ships more than 600,000 prescriptions annually. And the team consists of experts with decades of experience building, managing, and improving pharmacy programs.





Birdi and its predecessor company have filled more than 5 million prescriptions. Today, Birdi serves more than 100,000 customers and ships more than 600,000 prescriptions annually. And the team consists of experts with decades of experience building, managing, and improving pharmacy programs. Service. Birdi registered pharmacists and patient care specialists are available to provide high-touch, personal service and answer questions for patients and prescribers. Our call center speed-to-answer is 20 seconds, less than half the industry average.





Birdi registered pharmacists and patient care specialists are available to provide high-touch, personal service and answer questions for patients and prescribers. Our call center speed-to-answer is 20 seconds, less than half the industry average. Innovation. From the moment a consumer places an order to when it arrives at his or her doorstep, Birdi uses the latest artificial intelligence, robotics, and other technologies to make sure the right medication, at the right price, arrives on time. And we are rolling out new features all of the time to make managing healthcare even easier.

"Our team has spent years studying what was wrong with retail and online pharmacies and how to fix it," continued Bostwick. "Birdi is now ready to take flight."

To learn more, visit birdirx.com .

About Birdi

Birdi is the fast and friendly digital drug store of the future. We are on a mission to make prescription home delivery better by offering low drug prices, free and flexible delivery options, and expert help when customers need it. We deliver hundreds of thousands of prescriptions a year throughout the U.S. To learn more about Birdi, please visit www.BirdiRx.com and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Birdi