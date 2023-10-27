Birdon Exits WCC Preliminary Design Review

News provided by

Birdon Group

27 Oct, 2023, 15:10 ET

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 19th Birdon completed the Waterways Commerce Cutter (WCC) Program Preliminary Design Review (PDR). This milestone, achieved just two months after the first Program Management Review (PMR), shows that Birdon's design meets the United States Coast Guard's (USCG) requirements at this stage of the Program and establishes a path forward to starting detailed design work. PDR acts as a technical review of the functional design and ensures that the design is operationally effective.

Continue Reading
Birdon hosts Preliminary Design Review
Birdon hosts Preliminary Design Review

"The success of this Program is a result of collaboration between the U.S. Coast Guard and Birdon technical leads," said Birdon President Rob Scott. "The achievement of PDR on schedule is a major milestone and a credit to the important work done by Birdon and the Coast Guard to date."

The three-day event, which Birdon hosted in Elmwood, LA near the company's design office, brought together over 50 USCG personnel, 40 Birdon attendees, and 20 representatives from subcontractors including ABS, Bollinger, CHAND, Incat Crowther, Master Boat Builders, and McCullough Engineering Services. As well as leading collaborative large group reviews, Birdon technical leads held smaller group splinter sessions to facilitate in-depth technical progress reviews resulting in critical decisions to support delivery.

Birdon was given the notice to proceed with the WCC Program in March 2023. This vitally important program will ensure that the Coast Guard is provided with state-of-the-art, advanced vessels to replace the current fleet, which averages 58 years of age.

The WCC vessels are essential to maintaining and protecting the U.S. Intra-coastal and Inland Marine Transportation System. An estimated 630 million tons of cargo is transported through this vital 12,000-mile system of commercially active inland waterways, accounting for more $5.4 trillion in U.S. maritime commerce and supporting 31 million jobs for the U.S. economy. To support the safe and efficient flow of economic activity along these U.S. rivers, lakes, intercoastal waterways and harbors, WCCs establish and maintain over 28,200 inland Federal Aids to Navigation (ATON). WCC's also fulfill critical missions, including search and rescue (SAR), marine safety, marine environmental protection, and security for ports, waterways, and coastal areas.

About Birdon: Established in 1977, Birdon is an experienced defense prime contractor providing specialized maritime solutions. Birdon is an established and trusted partner of the Australian Defense Force, Brazilian Army, United States Department of Defense, and the Department of Homeland Security. Birdon is successfully delivering on major projects for the Australian Navy, Australian Army, U.S. Army, U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy. 

Media Contact:
Shaun Goodrum
251-725-7680
[email protected]

SOURCE Birdon Group

Also from this source

Spencer Johnson Joins Birdon as Ship Design Director

Spencer Johnson Joins Birdon as Ship Design Director

Spencer Johnson has joined Birdon as the Ship Design Director building on his extensive career in shipbuilding, Naval Architecture and Engineering....
Birdon Welcomes New Additions to its U.S. Board

Birdon Welcomes New Additions to its U.S. Board

Birdon has further strengthened its U.S. Board of Outside Directors through the recent election of two members with extensive backgrounds with U.S....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Maritime & Shipbuilding

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.