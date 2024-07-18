Birdon Receives Order for Long Lead Time Materials, Announces Additional Subcontracts to Support Waterways Commerce Cutter Production

Aggressive design-build schedule on track to start production of first vessels early next year

NEW ORLEANS, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Birdon America, Inc. announced it has received an order worth approximately $14.75 million from the U.S. Coast Guard for long lead time materials (LLTM) required to begin construction on the first Inland Construction Tender (WLIC) and the first River Buoy Tender (WLR). These will be the first two vessels built as part of Birdon's $1.187 billion contract to design and build 27 new Waterways Commerce Cutters (WCC) for the Coast Guard.

In addition, Birdon announced it has awarded several additional subcontracts in support of WCC production. The subcontracts are firm-fixed price (FFP), indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) for design, development, manufacturing, and delivery. Subcontract awardees included:

LED Lighting Systems – Temecula, CA

EVAC – Cherry Hill , IL

, IL Donovan Marine – Harahan LA

– MINO Marine – New Orleans, LA

Noise Control Engineering – Bellerica, MA

ALE – Columbus, OH

Patterson – Pittsburgh, PA

These announcements follow a successful fifth Program Management Review (PMR) for WCC. Rob Scott, President of Birdon America, said, "Birdon's approach to the WCC contract is driven by our commitment to meeting the needs of the Coast Guard, delivering consistent quality and value, and minimizing risk. Birdon's commitment means we own every challenge, take responsibility for implementing a solution, and we never make it someone else's problem to fix – and that commitment is why we are going to be able to start construction on the first WCC vessels early next year. We look forward to this exciting next phase."

About the WCC program:

Birdon's WCC contract includes the design and construction of 16 River Buoy Tenders (WLRs) and 11 Inland Construction Tenders (WLICs). Both variants are complex, modern, and designed to military standards. The new cutter design will provide up to 11 days' sustainment for up to 19 crew members. The 27 vessels will be constructed within a 10-year period, which commenced in 2022 with an 18-month design finalization period.

The WCC cutters are essential to maintain and protect the United States' intra-coastal and inland Marine Transportation System. This System spreads over 12,000 miles of commercially active inland waterways through which 630 million tons of cargo moves annually, accounting for more than $5.4 trillion annually and 30.7 million jobs for the U.S. economy. To support the safe and efficient flow of economic activity along these U.S. rivers, lakes, intercoastal waterways and harbors, WCCs establish and maintain over 28,200 inland Aids to Navigation (ATON). Additional missions include search and rescue (SAR), marine safety, marine environmental protection, and security of ports, waterways, and coasts.

Many of the current WCC vessels are over 70 years old. The vessels do not meet current readiness and technology standards and are increasingly expensive to maintain. This leads to operational delays, crew safety concerns, and does not allow the assignment of mixed gender crews.

About Birdon America, Inc.:

Birdon has extensive experience in the engagement and successful execution of major U.S. Government programs. The company has a strong track record of delivering the required outcomes for our clients through an unwavering focus on designing fully compliant, operationally superior vessels that meet the needs of our customers now and into the future. Birdon's recent relevant successes include the Bridge Erection Boat (BEB) for the U.S. Army and the 47' Motor Lifeboat Service Life Extension Program for the U.S. Coast Guard.

Contact: Sandra Armstrong, 251-699-1458

SOURCE Birdon Group