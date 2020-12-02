Birdrock Laboratories sees 10x return on Shadowbox tech

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Birdrock Laboratories is a blood, toxicology, and molecular diagnostic lab, with a primary focus on providing services to healthcare providers seeking fast turnaround times on clinically actionable results. As a high-complexity, COLA-accredited laboratory, Birdrock seeks to expand services beyond the local community and has licensed Shadowbox as their EHR integration provider.

"Shadowbox is our interface solution. Period," said Seth Maheu, Birdrock's co-founder and CEO. "When a customer wants to begin ordering tests and receiving results electronically, we provide them with the 'Birdrock' easy-order application which instantly connects to their EHR. Because the clinic uses their own EHR, training their staff takes just a few minutes. We can begin receiving electronic orders in just a couple of days, not weeks or months, and we can be confident that those orders are accurate. In an industry where the standard for EHR integration is costly to initiate and slow to complete, Shadowbox is lightyears ahead of the alternatives."

"With Shadowbox, we are well on the way to eliminating paper orders," said, Stefan Macchi, Birdrock's co-founder and COO. "The best part is that every time we convert a practice from paper to Shadowbox we reduce claims with missing billing information by more than 90%. As a result, Birdrock is realizing a 10x return on our investment every month, and there's plenty of room to grow with the new insurance discovery module."

Birdrock recently initiated use of the proprietary Shadowbox "time of order health insurance eligibility and discovery" module. Preliminary results suggest that this technology is identifying current insurance information for 35% of orders where the patient's chart in the electronic health record is either marked as uninsured or the insurance information is outdated. This saves lab and field staff valuable time trying to track down billing information while increasing average revenue per test.

Since August 2018, Birdrock implemented Shadowbox in more than seventy practices across eleven states.

"We are thrilled to partner with Birdrock Labs to improve their customer experience, enhance security and compliance, and significantly expand their bottom line." said Gregory A. Stein, Shadowbox CEO and co-founder.

With Shadowbox, Birdrock increased insurance claim collections, reduced staff costs for tracking down missing billing information and appealing denied claims, and dramatically reduced the time needed to onboard new customers.

Bridrock Laboratory utilizes the most sophisticated platforms for laboratory testing. Their services are designed to better improve patient care by providing the tools to assist the healthcare professional to advocate on the patient's behalf. For more information see www.birdrocktox.com

Shadowbox patented a commercially available secure and compliant multi-view productivity platform enabling scripted and user-driven no-code integration alternatives to traditional API solutions. A San Diego Venture Group 2019 Cool Company, Shadowbox tackles one of the biggest challenges in technology – connecting data from unconnected systems. For more information see www.shadowbox.com

SOURCE Shadowbox, Inc.

