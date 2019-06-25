Birds Eye® Launches Family Favorite Meals with Vegetable Swaps

CHICAGO, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Birds Eye®, of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) and the largest frozen vegetable brand in the U.S.1, is introducing vegetable-forward takes on family favorite meals this summer, which substitute pasta and rice for pasta made from zucchini and lentil, as well as riced cauliflower. These dishes, including Chicken Alfredo Pasta, Three Cheese Ziti, Cheddar Mac & Cheese and Cheesy Chicken & Broccoli, aim to fit a low carb lifestyle and increase vegetable servings, all without sacrificing the flavor of popular meals families know and love.

"Today's families have busy schedules that often demand quick meal solutions and sometimes those easy solutions are not inherently nutritious. Plus, there's always the struggle to get picky eaters to eat," said Anne Murphy, Senior Brand Manager for Birds Eye. "These new Birds Eye meals deliver popular family favorite dishes in under 15 minutes, while also making it easy and enjoyable for families to eat more vegetables by swapping in pasta made from vegetables and riced cauliflower rather than traditional carbs."

These new, easy-to-prepare entrees include:

Chicken Alfredo Pasta: Zucchini lentil penne pasta, grilled white meat chicken with broccoli and carrots in a creamy alfredo sauce and bread crumb topping.

Zucchini lentil penne pasta, grilled white meat chicken with broccoli and carrots in a creamy alfredo sauce and bread crumb topping. Three Cheese Ziti: Zucchini lentil ziti pasta in a marinara sauce topped with a three-cheese blend.

Zucchini lentil ziti pasta in a marinara sauce topped with a three-cheese blend. Cheddar Mac & Cheese: Zucchini lentil cavatappi pasta in a cheese sauce with a bread crumb topping.

Zucchini lentil cavatappi pasta in a cheese sauce with a bread crumb topping. Cheesy Chicken & Broccoli: Riced cauliflower, grilled white meat chicken with broccoli florets, in a cheddar cheese sauce and bread crumb topping.

These savory, multi-serve freezer meals are cooked in the microwave and ready-to-eat in less than 15 minutes. When an easy weeknight meal is needed, simply pull one out of the freezer, peel back the corner of the film to vent, microwave for 10 to 13 ½ minutes, remove the film and let cool for a few minutes before enjoying.

To find the latest offerings from Birds Eye, look for them in the frozen meals aisle at retailers nationwide. These new items are available for a suggested retail price of $6.99 to $7.99.

