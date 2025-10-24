Birdseye Launches Facility Supervisor Portal To End Yard Blind Spots and Slash Security Costs

New client Portal offers real-time control and access to gate transaction data, appointments, inventory visibility

DALLAS, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Birdseye Security Solutions , a North American Leader in AI-driven Remote Facility Supervision in trucking and logistics, today announced the launch of its new Birdseye Facility Supervisor Portal (BFS) – a secure, real-time platform that gives logistics teams unprecedented visibility into their yard operations and security.

The BFS enables customers to independently access and manage real-time gate transactions, appointments, and authorized personnel lists, reducing the need for manual checks and cutting average gate processing times by more than 50% while providing pivotal operational data to make real-time decisions. It also streamlines inventory tracking and improves compliance by providing instant access to yard data.

Solving the Yard Visibility Problem With a Real-Time, Self-Serve Gate Management System

Yard managers and logistics coordinators often struggle with delayed, missing, or inaccurate data, inefficient or delayed gate transactions, and constant back-and-forth between drivers and dispatchers. Birdseye's Intelligent Gate Management System (iGMS™) – with the BFS Portal as its controller – solves these issues by offering:

Real-time protocol adjustments

Real-time access to gate transaction data

Automated yard inventory tracking based on live vehicle movement

Self-serve appointment and authorization management—no more emailing spreadsheets

Scheduled reports for customers who prefer recurring updates

The BFS Portal ensures access to clean, structured data — no re-entry, no guesswork. Customers gain instant insight into all gate activity, trailer counts, dwell time, and movement history, helping eliminate manual yard checks and boosting operational efficiency.

The BFS Portal also creates a revenue opportunity by monitoring live trailer counts and tenant occupancy levels. Customers can rent out available yard space with confidence, maximizing site usage and return on assets.

Security Built In, Not Bolted On

The BFS Portal was built from the ground up with enterprise-level security, role-based access, and single sign-on (SSO) integration. By replacing fragmented, email-based workflows with centralized access, the system limits risk exposure and ensures only authorized personnel can view or update sensitive records.

"Security comes from operational discipline," said Milan Luketic, Chief Technology Officer at Birdseye. "We built the portal to align with customer protocols in real time while protecting their company data every step of the way."

Customers can have confidence knowing that Birdseye's portal is secure so integrating with their TMS is safe.

Combining AI Accuracy With Human Oversight

While the BFS Portal provides clients with accurate, real-time data, Birdseye's full-stack platform uses AI with trained supervisors to automatically read and record truck, trailer, license, BOLs, and numbers with 99.99% accuracy, dramatically reducing the potential for errors like rejected loads, rework, and fines. When irregular or suspicious access attempts occur—such as false identities or impersonation—trained Birdseye operators step in to verify, escalate, and resolve issues in real time. This hybrid human-in-the-loop model ensures both operational speed and critical judgment, unlike rigid, under–engineered automated systems without human oversight.

Why Customers Choose Birdseye

Birdseye's solution stands out from traditional guard-based security or disconnected TMS, YMS & WMS platforms. Customers require ease of control of the gate & perimeter security, as well as operational and safety compliance enforcement through the entire facility from one centralized platform.

15 years of proven and reputable logistics-specific experience

Instantaneous gate control and associated transaction data

Automated, accurate inventory tracking

Self-serve access with secure controls like role-based access, SSO, and MFA support to ensure only authorized personnel can view or manage sensitive data

Comprehensive AI and human judgment for fraud detection at the gate

detection at the gate Clean data for your TMS, YMS & WMS with seamless integration and platform flexibility

Real-time insight into trailer loads and yard occupancy levels

For supply chain leaders, logistics managers, and risk managers alike, the Facility Supervisor Portal reduces costs, saves time, improves compliance, and increases efficiency. Get total control for your terminal. Book a demo here .

About Birdseye Security Solutions

Birdseye Security Solutions provides remote live video monitoring and facility supervision to enhance security and efficiency at sites across North America. Its smart AI technology, Intelligent Gate Management System™ (iGMS™), and trained remote agents deliver comprehensive protection, from perimeter security and gate operations to full yard supervision. Birdseye reduces incidents, improves safety, and lowers costs for transportation yards, automotive storage, warehouses, and more. Each year, Birdseye enforces nearly 95,000 safety protocols and oversees more than 10 million gate transactions with 99.99% accuracy, all while reducing security spend by up to 60%. Learn more at birdseyesecurity.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Birdseye Security Solutions