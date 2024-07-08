Birdwell and Pendleton Woolen Mills Launch Summer Collection

The Brands Partner on Quintessentially Californian Lifestyle Capsule

IRVINE, Calif., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Birdwell, the American beach brand known for handmade, premium boardshorts that stand the test of time, is proudly partnering with Pendleton Woolen Mills, another heritage brand, on a collaborative summer capsule, available now. The limited-edition collection features thoughtful designs for men and women produced with veneration for timeless California surf style.

Birdwell x Pendleton Woolen Mills’ Terry Poncho in “PWM Brown.” (Photo courtesy of Birdwell)

Each item features Pendleton's distinct "Rancho Arroyo" diamond motif, which represents Southern California's Lopez Lake, located amongst the sage scrub and oak woodland of the Los Padres National Forest.

"Reverence for the authentic reproduction of heritage patterns on new modern silhouettes is the foundation for this collection," said Eric Crane, CEO of Birdwell. "The opportunity to join two classic American brands, and celebrate timeless design and our shared history in West Coast culture was too good to pass up. Birdwell and Pendleton is a match made of shared values of quality, authenticity, and dedication to true craftsmanship."

The collection includes the following key swim, clothing, and accessory styles:

Birdie Boardshorts in "PWM Turquoise:" The classic Birdie is a mid-length, 4-way stretch boardshort that allows for mobility and flex without sacrificing durability. Crafted in the Pendleton Woolen Mills turquoise colorway with its Rancho Arroyo pattern, using Birdwell's standard post-consumer recycled material. This boardshort is offered in separate cuts for men and women, yet built with comfort, function, and sustainability in mind for everyone.

Wright Short in "PWM Turquoise:" The Wright is Birdwell's active leisure short, designed for surfing, swimming, running, Netflix binging, sleeping, and all activities in between. Crafted in the Pendleton turquoise colorway with a pattern of the Rancho Arroyo motif, the style is created using Birdwell's standard post-consumer recycled material.

Terry Poncho in "PWM Brown:" This wearable hooded towel poncho in Pendleton Woolen Mills Brown and the Rancho Arroyo print, is meant to be worn after a surf, or a dip in the pool, hot tub or lake. Thick, ultra-plush cotton jacquard is sheared to velvety softness outside, with absorbent loops inside.

Diamond T-shirt: A 100% cotton heavyweight t-shirt featuring the Rancho Arroyo graphic.

Diamond Snapback in "PWM Brown:" A one-size-fits-all, 5-panel cotton twill snapback hat with an embroidered Rancho Arroyo diamond.

"We are thrilled to be launching this collaboration with Birdwell, a brand that shares our values of creating products with enduring quality and timeless style," said Peter Bishop, Executive Vice President of Merchandising and Design at Pendleton Woolen Mills. "When designing this collection, the Birdwell and Pendleton teams aligned on the patterns and colors as a nod to our shared vision of California surf culture."

The Birdwell x Pendleton Woolen Mills' collection retails between $50 and $99.50. The line is available on the Birdwell and Pendleton websites, as well as brick-and-mortar Pendleton retail locations.

For more information and to shop the collection, please visit www.birdwell.com or www.pendleton-usa.com and follow @birdwellbeachbritches and @pendletonwm on Instagram for updates.

ABOUT BIRDWELL:

Since 1961, Birdwell has hand-made boardshorts of enduring quality and timeless style out of the sunny beach towns of Orange County, California. A pillar brand in authentic American beach culture, Birdwell sets the bar in its craftsmanship of dynamic boardshorts for surfers and other ocean lovers. More than sixty years on, the company sells a variety of elevated lifestyle goods for men and women, including its cult-followed shorts and other coastal apparel, as well as essential beach accessories. For more information and to view current collections, visit www.birdwell.com.

ABOUT PENDLETON WOOLEN MILLS:

Pendleton Woolen Mills is a heritage, lifestyle brand and the leader in wool blankets, apparel and accessories, tracing its weaving roots in Oregon to 1863. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Pendleton weaves its iconic designs in two of America's remaining woolen mills located in Pendleton, Oregon and Washougal, Washington. With six generations of family ownership, Pendleton is focused on their "Warranted to Be a Pendleton" legacy, creating quality lifestyle products with timeless classic styling. Pendleton products are available at Pendleton stores across the US, select retailers worldwide, and on pendleton-usa.com.

