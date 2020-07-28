Birdwell Foundation Established to Lead our American Heroes out of the Darkness

HOUSTON, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Gene Birdwell, resident of Houston, TX, is embarking on a new era of compassionate help and support for the, all too often, neglected heroes of our great nation officially resigning from CAMP Hope. Gene Birdwell founded the Birdwell Foundation for PTSD with the mission to decrease and eliminate Veteran & First Responder suicides utilizing the experiences of fellow warriors who have "found their way out of the darkness" through a healing process they are providing to others. He was deeply moved when he witnessed the returning Combat Veterans suffering and hurting and decided he must do something about it.

The organization already has grown to a national endeavor with more than 23 groups in 16 cities throughout 13 states with 2-3 meetings weekly per facility. The Birdwell Foundation is also in the process of developing and opening a residential treatment facility for individuals suffering from PTSD. The foundation is working to lead our American heroes out of the darkness. An individual's future is not defined by their past wounds. It is a mechanism that should be used to propel us to a brighter future.

The Birdwell Foundation for PTSD offers support to Combat Veterans and First Responders through weekly "Warrior" support meetings, including one-on-one counseling and long-term residential treatment for veterans suffering from PTSD. Thanks to all the tireless work of volunteers and the generous support of committed people and businesses, Camp HOPE and others who have helped these veterans ease their suffering and become happily and usefully whole.

Please STAND UP; #noonehealsealone.

Phone: (210) 486-1639

In Crisis; Call (830) 822-2563

First Responders in Crisis; Call (888) 316-0123

https://www.birdwellfoundation.org/

SOURCE Birdwell Foundation for PTSD, LLC

