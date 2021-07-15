Birdwell Foundation Is Opening Camp Valor In Texas For Veterans And First Responders With PTSD

The Camp currently provides a two-story brick home with beds for 16 people, large country kitchen and two fireplaces, a saltwater pool, and two barns. It is serenely located about one-half-hour drive from Houston on 9.5 acres of lush green property with a large creek-fed pond. Plans include adding gym facilities, huge garden, and new buildings to house more men, then offering the brick home for dedicated women severely impacted with the same suffering.

Plans also include skilled volunteers to teach trades such as carpentry, welding, electrical, auto mechanics and masonry, paving the way for productive self-reliance in the civilian world. Fundraisers on the property may include music, auctions, cook-offs, and family events. Another goal is for every graduate of Camp Valor to have a service dog to take home.

As the program is free for residents, its success is totally dependent upon Community Support. Stay informed and see the current Wish List of items to complete Camp set-up on the "Friends of Camp Valor" Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/BirdwellFoundationCampValor. Coordinate Wish List contributions through Co-Directors John Bailey (253-391-4427) and Mike Davila (713-429-9210).

For a one-time, weekly or monthly pledge of any amount, go to www.BirdwellFoundation.org/donate.html. $200 weekly would help house and meet the expenses of a resident during their journey.

The Birdwell Foundation

The Birdwell Foundation for PTSD (www.BirdwellFoundation.org) is a Houston, Texas-based non-profit organization serving Veterans and First Responders suffering from PTSD and related illnesses. It provides intervention, weekly group sessions, one-on-one counseling and support, and public education about PTSD. It operates primarily through Veterans and First Responders who found their way out of the darkness and are now boots-on-the-ground assisting fellow brothers and sisters through life issues caused by trauma.

Crisis line: (888) 316-0123 #noonehealsalone

Media Contact:

John Bailey

Camp Valor Co-Director

Phone: 253-391-4427

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Birdwell Foundation

