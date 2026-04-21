Birdy Grey Appoints Stanley Exec Anthony Potgieter as Brand's First Chief Growth Officer

The DTC bridal brand taps former Stanley 1913 e-commerce executive to lead its next chapter of growth

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Birdy Grey, the DTC bridal brand known for its affordable and on-trend bridesmaid dresses, suits, gifts, and accessories, is announcing the appointment of Anthony Potgieter as the brand's first Chief Growth Officer. With more than 20 years of experience scaling some of the world's most recognized consumer brands, Potgieter brings a proven track record of building high-velocity growth engines where culture meets commerce.

Anthony Potgieter, Chief Growth Officer at Birdy Grey

Potgieter joins Birdy Grey from Stanley 1913, where he served as Senior Director of E-Commerce, helping drive the brand's explosive rise as one of the most culturally relevant and talked-about consumer brands in the world by scaling its DTC business into a core growth engine, driving nine-figure revenue growth. Prior to Stanley 1913, he led DTC e-commerce at Evolve, overseeing the travel brand's direct business across marketing, revenue, product, and finance. Earlier in his career, Potgieter scaled Wyze's DTC business from zero to $200 million in just two years, transforming it into a direct-first brand and establishing one of the more remarkable growth stories in consumer tech.

"I'm thrilled to be part of this incredible company and help spearhead its next phase of growth. Birdy Grey drew me in for all the right reasons: a brand people genuinely love, a driven team, and a huge opportunity ahead," says Potgieter. "The market has already spoken, now it's time to scale. I've spent my career unlocking the next level of growth for brands people are passionate about, and I couldn't be more excited to drive that transformation alongside this team."

In his new role, Potgieter will lead the company's growth organization across marketing, brand, digital product, partnerships, and customer experience. He will focus on building a modern full-funnel growth engine designed to expand the brand's reach, deepen customer relationships, and accelerate long-term revenue growth. Potgieter joins Birdy Grey following its appointment of retail veteran Jill Layfield as CEO and the introduction of groomsmen suits in 2025.

"We are so excited to welcome Anthony to the Birdy Grey team. He's truly customer-obsessed in every way--the kind of person who thinks deeply about the end-to-end experience, and he pairs that with creative range, an innovative mindset, and a sharp data-driven approach," says Layfield. "Most of all, he brings a genuine passion for building brands that people love. We couldn't have found a better leader to help us write this next chapter."

Since its founding in 2017, Birdy Grey has disrupted the bridal industry by making the bridesmaid experience more joyful, inclusive, and accessible while remaining a digitally-native brand and resource brides and bridal parties alike can rely on for quality products and inspiration.

About Birdy Grey

Birdy Grey is a direct-to-consumer brand whose mission is to celebrate friendships during one of the most important milestones in a person's life: the wedding. Founded in 2017 by best friends Grace Lee (Founder & CCO) and Monica Ashauer (Co-Founder & CSO), Birdy Grey offers affordable bridesmaid dresses starting at just $89, groomsmen suits starting at $199, plus fun gifts and accessories for everyone in the wedding party. Since day one, Birdy Grey has dressed over a million bridesmaids and has been a trusted resource for brides and grooms on their most cherished day. Featured as one of the Best Places to Buy Bridesmaid Dresses Online by The Knot, Brides Magazine, PopSugar, Business Insider and more, Birdy Grey recently won the 2025 Glossy Fashion and Luxury Award for best product launch and has ranked #305 on Inc 5000's List of Fastest Growing US Companies 2022.

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SOURCE Birdy Grey