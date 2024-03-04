Birdy Grey Partners with Mega-Influencer LaurDIY for Little White Dress Capsule Collection

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Birdy Grey , the direct-to-consumer bridal startup focusing on affordable, on-trend bridesmaid dresses, gifts, and accessories for the marrying generation, is partnering with mega-influencer, vlogger, and bride-to-be @LaurDIY on a Little White Dress collection that launches today. Perfect for bachelorette parties, bridal showers, and everything in between, the collection will include 11 different styles, all under $150.

"This 11-piece collection is a dream come true for the modern bride. Pre-wedding events have become almost as big as the weddings themselves these days, and no event is complete without the perfect LWD. It's an opportunity for a bride-to-be to have fun, and our collection does not disappoint!" says CEO and founder Grace Lee Chen. As for working with @LaurDIY, "We're huge fans of Lauren, so we knew as soon as she got engaged that she had to be the face of the collection. She embodies the Birdy bride perfectly–fresh, modern and just so lovely, quite like the pieces in the collection." Some of Chen's favorites in the collection include, "The Ada dress, which is a convertible mini, is adorned with an oversized bow in the back, with a long dramatic tulle train that you can remove. The Mia Mini is modeled after Birdy Grey's bestselling matte satin Mia bridesmaid dress, with a corset bodice and beautiful draping that's so on-trend right now. There truly is an LWD for every bride in this collection!"

Lauren Riihimaki, better known as LaurDIY, inspires millions across her social media channels as a go-to source for all things DIY and lifestyle. She has a strong community of over 14m followers across YouTube , Instagram , and TikTok where she shares daily vlogs and easy to craft projects with creative expression at its core. She also hosts the popular weekly podcast Wild Til 9 with her fiance, Jeremy Lewis. Born in St. Catharine, Ontario, she currently resides in Los Angeles with her two dogs, Moose and Diggy. Lauren and Jeremy are tying the knot this spring in California.

"If there's one 2024 trend I'm loving, it's bows, and The Ada is giving you the biggest bow-iest bow of any dress! This is *the* bachelorette moment and was built for the perfect photo opp," says Riihimaki. "I love anything and everything that sparkles and The Erin does not disappoint. The sheer sleeves are dreamy and are serving a classy glam sparkle that totally wows. I'm also in love with the feather trim on The Brooke dress! It's such a fun detail that elevates the look without stealing the show."

The Birdy Grey x LaurDIY Little White Collection is available starting today exclusively at BirdyGrey.com . Follow along @BirdyGrey @LaurDIY or visit Birdy Grey's website for more.

About Birdy Grey:

Birdy Grey is a direct-to-consumer brand whose mission is to celebrate and elevate friendships during one of the most important milestones in a person's life: THE WEDDING. Founded in 2017 by best friends Grace Lee Chen (CEO & Founder) and Monica Ashauer (Co-Founder & President), Birdy Grey offers affordable bridesmaid dresses starting at $99, and fun gifts and accessories for everyone in the bridal party. Brides and bridesmaids alike count on Birdy Grey for their most important day—so much so that we've dressed over a million bridesmaids (and counting). Featured as one of the Best Places to Buy Bridesmaid Dresses Online by The Knot, Brides Magazine, PopSugar, Business Insider and more, Birdy Grey recently ranked #305 on Inc 5000's List of Fastest Growing US Companies 2022.

PR contact:

Amy Ziskin

[email protected]

SOURCE Birdy Grey