BIRKENSTOCK NATURAL SKIN CARE Launches Retail Partnership with Nordstrom

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BIRKENSTOCK NATURAL SKIN CARE, a natural skin care line based on the benefits of Cork Oak Extract, has announced their first US retail partnership since their inception in October 2019.

"We are delighted to partner with Nordstrom as our first retail partner.", says Louise Caldwell, President and General Manager of BIRKENSTOCK NATURAL SKIN CARE "Nordstrom has been a great partner for the BIRKENSTOCK footwear brand and with their strong Natural Skin Care focus is a great fit for our launch."

Less than three months into its launch in the US, German-made BIRKENSTOCK NATURAL SKIN CARE is launching its partnership with the national retail giant. Beginning January 9th, 2020, the brand will be available in select Nordstrom stores nationwide in markets such as Chicago, Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle and Norwalk as well as on Nordstrom.com

The brand will be debuting in the store's 'Natural Beauty & Wellness' section and will include a wide array of product from the collection including their hero Regenerating Face and Body Oil and their newest launch, the Intensive Moisturizing Fluid.

The new line of all-natural skin care features Cork Oak Extract as a key ingredient. For over 240 years, cork has been an indispensable material in the original BIRKENSTOCK insole and now Cork Oak Extract is at the heart of BIRKENSTOCK NATURAL SKIN CARE. Its benefits were only discovered recently by scientists in the cosmetics industry; this natural extract, obtained from the outer layers of cork oak, possesses highly effective anti-aging properties. It stimulates cell renewal, boosts the skin's protective barrier and increases moisture.

BIRKENSTOCK NATURAL SKIN CARE utilizes highly effective plant-based raw materials and is vegan, free of any petroleum derived ingredients and silicones. Ingredients such as broccoli oil, jojoba oil, and Snow Mushroom extract, are certified according to the COSMOS NATURAL Standard and are subject to the strictest test criteria. In addition, the innovative refill system sets standards for sustainability.

Visit www.birkenstock.com/us/skin-care/ for additional product and brand information. Find BIRKENSTOCK NATURAL SKIN CARE on Instagram, @BIRKENSTOCKNATURALSKINCARE.

