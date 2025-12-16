BIRKENSTOCK OPENS NEW RETAIL STORE IN CHESTNUT HILL, MASSACHUSETTS, EXPANDING ITS BOSTON PRESENCE

LINZ AM RHEIN, Germany and BOSTON, DECEMBER 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BIRKENSTOCK Americas today announced the opening of its 15th company-owned retail store in the United States, located in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts joining the brand's growing Boston-area footprint following last year's Newbury Street opening.

Located just outside the city, Chestnut Hill is known for its classic New England charm, vibrant retail corridor, and engaged community. Its blend of tradition, modern living and neighborhood energy creates a fitting backdrop for BIRKENSTOCK's latest store. Opening just ahead of the holiday season, the store arrives at the perfect moment for local residents and visitors.

The BIRKENSTOCK Chestnut Hill store offers products for women, men, and kids, including the brand's iconic sandals and clogs, and a range of sneakers, shoes, boots, socks and more. Guests can also explore the BIRKENSTOCK Care Essentials collection, focused on foot and body care products.

Designed through the lens of BIRKENSTOCK heritage, the space features signature materials such as cork, felt, and leather, creating a warm, tactile environment that invites guests to discover the full collection.

"Chestnut Hill is a natural next step for us in the Boston area. This new space allows us to bring BIRKENSTOCK to both our loyal fans and those just discovering the brand, furthering our connection to an area that has embraced us for generations," noted David Kahan, President and Managing Director, BIRKENSTOCK Americas.

The opening of the Chestnut Hill store marks the 15th BIRKENSTOCK-owned retail location in the United States and comes as the brand approaches the 50-year milestone of its iconic Boston clog in 2026.

BIRKENSTOCK Chestnut Hill is located at The Street Chestnut Hill, 27 Boylston Street, and is open daily from 10AM-7PM, Monday-Saturday and 12PM-6PM on Sunday.

ABOUT BIRKENSTOCK

BIRKENSTOCK is a global brand which embraces all consumers regardless of geography, gender, age and income and which is committed to a clear purpose - maintaining foot health. Deeply rooted in studies of the biomechanics of the human foot and footed on a family tradition of shoemaking that can be traced back to 1774, BIRKENSTOCK is a timeless «super brand» with a brand universe that transcends product categories and ranges from entry-level to luxury price points while addressing the growing need for a conscious and active lifestyle. Function, quality and tradition are the core values of the lifestyle brand which features products in the footwear, sleep systems and natural cosmetics segments. BIRKENSTOCK is the inventor of the footbed and has shaped the principle of walking as intended by nature ("Naturgewolltes Gehen").

With around 6,200 employees worldwide, BIRKENSTOCK is convinced that how things are made matters as much as the product itself. To ensure these quality standards, the Group operates a vertically integrated manufacturing base and produces all footbeds in Germany. In addition, BIRKENSTOCK assembles over 95% of all products in Germany and sources over 90% of materials and components from Europe. Raw materials are processed to the highest environmental and social standards in the industry. For materials testing BIRKENSTOCK operates state-of-the-art scientific laboratories.

Headquartered in Linz am Rhein, the BIRKENSTOCK Group also operates its own sales offices in the United States and Canada as well as in Brazil, Japan, South Korea, Denmark, Poland, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Norway, the Netherlands, Dubai, Singapore, India and Switzerland.

