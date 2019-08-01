BIRKENSTOCK Opens Second Company-Owned Retail Store In The United States

NOVATO, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BIRKENSTOCK Americas today announced that it has opened its second company-owned retail store in the United States. Located in Venice Beach, California on Abbot Kinney Boulevard, BIRKENSTOCK joins the Venice community on its famous mile-long strip known for eclectic retail boutiques, restaurants and galleries. The Venice Beach store comes after the successful opening of the brand's first U.S. company-owned retail store in New York City in October 2018.

The Venice Beach location gives the German heritage health-and-wellness brand a new home to serve its passionate and growing customer base in the Los Angeles area. In addition to the iconic sandal styles for which BIRKENSTOCK is famous, the retail space carries a growing range of products for women, men and kids including shoes, boots, socks, bags, belts and the new BIRKENSTOCK NATURAL SKIN CARE line. BIRKENSTOCK Venice will also offer a curated selection of limited-edition designer collaboration styles.

Located at 1208 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, BIRKENSTOCK Venice blends an indoor/outdoor feel evoking a contemporary beach bungalow with courtyard. The store design embodies the rich history of the brand and incorporates core materials including cork and leather to create a light, bright and naturally comfortable space. Abbot Kinney Boulevard has a vibe unlike any other retail corridor in the U.S. due to its unique blend of stores and restaurants married with the independent artistic spirit and beach culture that makes Venice Beach so special.

"Doing retail as a brand today means entertaining people," says Oliver Reichert, CEO of BIRKENSTOCK. "Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice Beach, California, is for sure the perfect neighborhood to celebrate our global lifestyle brand. It is a vibrant place that not only gives home to an incredibly large collection of global lifestyle brands and trend setting retailers but also celebrates life and showcases a new generation of urban artists. Being here will keep our brand vivid and will also create visibility for all the innovations in our collection towards a group of enlightened, highly influential consumers."

BIRKENSTOCK teamed up with Venice Beach born-and-raised film director and photographer, Ace Norton (http://www.acenorton.com/), to produce a short film and still portrait campaign that celebrates the unique characters of the community and their feet. Inspired by the free spirit of Venice, the campaign serves as a greeting to the neighborhood and an invitation to BIRKENSTOCK.

In addition, BIRKENSTOCK has partnered with Southern California artists to add fresh colorful artwork to the store environment. The outdoor courtyard includes a vibrant large scale mural by surf inspired painter, Andy Davis (http://andydavisdesigns.com/). The courtyard also features sculptures of iconic BIRKENSTOCK styles made by artist Inga Guzyte (http://www.ingaguzyte.com/) of recycled skateboard decks.

Opening weekend at the BIRKENSTOCK Venice store will include special gifts and activities along with treats and refreshments from local partners. 10% of sales from the opening week of the BIRKENSTOCK Venice store will be donated to Venice Arts (https://www.venicearts.org/ ), a Venice Beach non-profit focused on transforming the lives of low-income youth through photography and film education.

The opening of the Venice Beach store marks the 50th BIRKENSTOCK owned-store globally and the second in the United States.

BIRKENSTOCK Venice at 1208 Abbot Kinney Boulvevard is open 11:00AM-7:00PM every day of the week.

ABOUT BIRKENSTOCK

BIRKENSTOCK is a global footwear brand that stands for quality, function, and all-round well-being. With more than 4,300 employees worldwide, this traditional, sixth-generation family-run business is also one of the German footwear industry's biggest employers. The company's historic roots can be traced as far back as 1774. BIRKENSTOCK was already using the term "footbed" in the 1910s, giving it the meaning which is commonly understood by consumers all over the world to this day – as a synonym for outstanding comfort when walking and standing. By the early 1970s, BIRKENSTOCK had become a global player. Manufactured in Germany, the sandals are now sold in more than 100 countries on all continents. BIRKENSTOCK also has a growing range of enclosed shoes, children's shoes, and occupational footwear, as well as specialist products for orthopedic retailers, socks, bags, and belts. In 2017, BIRKENSTOCK added sleep systems and natural cosmetics (BIRKENSTOCK NATURAL SKIN CARE) to its portfolio of products. The company is headquartered in Neustadt (Wied). BIRKENSTOCK has 13 sites in Germany, in the states of North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Hesse, Bavaria, and Saxony. The long-standing family-owned enterprise also operates its own sales offices in the United States and Canada as well as in Brazil, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Denmark, Spain, the United Kingdom and Dubai.

